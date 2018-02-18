Melanin Magic! Lupita Nyong’o & Danai Gurira are Living it up in South Africa

There’s so much melanin magic going in these photos of Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira in South Africa!
The actors have been in South Africa for the premiere of their movie Black Panther, and since they hopped on a plane, they’ve being sharing gorgeous photos of themselves looking sun kissed and stunning in their dark shades.
See photos:
Can a black person look sun kissed!?? Lol Africans !!
Lupita’s bpdy Is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥! And Danai! Sis, you are my hero! Okoye for life✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽. Please I hope they come to Nigeria for the premiere; I mean, Nigeria was featured in the movie😁😁😁
she looks really lovely and i always love her blackness. Go baby girl.
This should help our bleaching sisters (sorry toning sisters) to appreciate their bodies a lot more. Black is indeed better than black knuckles, spotty skin and rash caused from all sorts of creams.
On a lighter note, if you have already evolved from black to white, do remember to take of your earlier pictures from years back on social media as it gives room for concern. Black is beautiful and naturally born fair ladies are indeed beautiful too. As for the other class, just keep up with the cream mixers.
*off
Yes they are sun kissed.
That movie black panther will make all the bleachers want to stop bleaching. The way they showcased black beauty and black excellence was simply amazing. Every black family should own this movie. Black pride at its finest!
I love Nupita’s boldness. i wish i could proudly carry my flat chest like she does but padded bra wont let me. lol