Melanin Magic! Lupita Nyong’o & Danai Gurira are Living it up in South Africa

18.02.2018

There’s so much melanin magic going in these photos of Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira in South Africa!

The actors have been in South Africa for the premiere of their movie Black Panther, and since they hopped on a plane, they’ve being sharing gorgeous photos of themselves looking sun kissed and stunning in their dark shades.

See photos:

8 Comments on Melanin Magic! Lupita Nyong’o & Danai Gurira are Living it up in South Africa
  • Grace February 18, 2018 at 4:04 am

    Can a black person look sun kissed!?? Lol Africans !!

    Love this! 39
  • Red February 18, 2018 at 5:48 am

    Lupita’s bpdy Is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥! And Danai! Sis, you are my hero! Okoye for life✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽. Please I hope they come to Nigeria for the premiere; I mean, Nigeria was featured in the movie😁😁😁

    Love this! 57
  • utoo February 18, 2018 at 5:56 am

    she looks really lovely and i always love her blackness. Go baby girl.

    Love this! 19
  • Tash February 18, 2018 at 7:55 am

    This should help our bleaching sisters (sorry toning sisters) to appreciate their bodies a lot more. Black is indeed better than black knuckles, spotty skin and rash caused from all sorts of creams.
    On a lighter note, if you have already evolved from black to white, do remember to take of your earlier pictures from years back on social media as it gives room for concern. Black is beautiful and naturally born fair ladies are indeed beautiful too. As for the other class, just keep up with the cream mixers.

    Love this! 94
  • Tash February 18, 2018 at 7:56 am

    *off

    Love this! 15
  • tunmi February 18, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Yes they are sun kissed.

    Love this! 18
  • Smackdown February 18, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    That movie black panther will make all the bleachers want to stop bleaching. The way they showcased black beauty and black excellence was simply amazing. Every black family should own this movie. Black pride at its finest!

    Love this! 26
  • stacy_kema February 19, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    I love Nupita’s boldness. i wish i could proudly carry my flat chest like she does but padded bra wont let me. lol

    Love this! 18
