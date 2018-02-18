Watch Out Hollywood! Here comes our very own Emmanuella

Child comedian Emmanuella will be starring in a Disney movie and we are more than thrilled!
The 7-year-old shared a photo of herself on set in Disney’s studios, captioning it: “Thanks @disneystudios God bless everyone whose support has added to bringing us here. I never dreamed of being here so soon. I miss Success. I love you all.”
See photo:
You are going to be great honey. Keep it up the sky is the limit.
The ONLY talented Nigerian kid actress. Not like the other stale robot ones we see in Nollywood movies. She’ definitely deserves Hollywood to hone her skills. She is excellent
Congratulate her and leave it at that! There is no need to put any other kid down. They are all trying
I thought she was Ghanaian
Where have you been🤷?
This one will definitely go places… wish you more success kiddo
She will definitely go places…Not “this one” will definitely go places.
And the role they are giving her is one that she is wearing School Uniform again, like she has been doing with Mark Angel ?
Congratulations Emmanuella!!! Disney is the place for you. #FamilyOriented, #Educational, #AgeAppropriate, #RichContent…
Is it just me? But i think this child is rude i don’t find her funny one bit…rather she is too forward and way overhyped
Well i think its the role she has always been given to play.
I honestly hope they give her a proper role and not one that makes her to be the joker
She is certainly not seven years old!