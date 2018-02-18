BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Watch Out Hollywood! Here comes our very own Emmanuella

18.02.2018 at By 12 Comments

Child comedian Emmanuella will be starring in a Disney movie and we are more than thrilled!

The 7-year-old shared a photo of herself on set in Disney’s studios, captioning it: “Thanks @disneystudios God bless everyone whose support has added to bringing us here. I never dreamed of being here so soon. I miss Success. I love you all.”

See photo:

12 Comments on Watch Out Hollywood! Here comes our very own Emmanuella
  • baby4u2 February 18, 2018 at 2:36 am

    You are going to be great honey. Keep it up the sky is the limit.

    Love this! 78 Reply
  • Lilian February 18, 2018 at 4:35 am

    The ONLY talented Nigerian kid actress. Not like the other stale robot ones we see in Nollywood movies. She’ definitely deserves Hollywood to hone her skills. She is excellent

    Love this! 73 Reply
    • Ec February 18, 2018 at 7:01 pm

      Congratulate her and leave it at that! There is no need to put any other kid down. They are all trying

      Love this! 51
  • Vee February 18, 2018 at 7:13 am

    I thought she was Ghanaian

    Love this! 22 Reply
    • Funmilola February 18, 2018 at 12:14 pm

      Where have you been🤷?

      Love this! 49
  • Meghan Edwards February 18, 2018 at 7:18 am

    This one will definitely go places… wish you more success kiddo

    Love this! 38 Reply
    • B February 18, 2018 at 6:26 pm

      She will definitely go places…Not “this one” will definitely go places.

      Love this! 18
  • Awesome February 18, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    And the role they are giving her is one that she is wearing School Uniform again, like she has been doing with Mark Angel ?

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • AdamaziEvents February 18, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Congratulations Emmanuella!!! Disney is the place for you. #FamilyOriented, #Educational, #AgeAppropriate, #RichContent…

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Letty February 19, 2018 at 4:06 am

    Is it just me? But i think this child is rude i don’t find her funny one bit…rather she is too forward and way overhyped

    Love this! 35 Reply
    • Dame February 19, 2018 at 11:50 am

      Well i think its the role she has always been given to play.

      I honestly hope they give her a proper role and not one that makes her to be the joker

      Love this! 16
  • Gold February 19, 2018 at 5:02 am

    She is certainly not seven years old!

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija