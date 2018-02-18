Must Watch Trailer! Rita Dominic, Joke Silva, Ngozi Nwosu, Saidi Balogun star in “Light in the Dark”

Surrounded by the darkness of one night’s ordeal, a couple seeks the light that only love can bring.
Light In The Dark stars Rita Dominic, Joke Silva, Ngozi Nwosu, Saidi Balogun, Kalu Ikeagwu, Kiki Omeili, Nonso Odogwu and many more stars.
The film was directed by AMVCA winner, Ekene Som Mekwunye and Produced by Riverside Productions.
Wow this looks good! Got goosebumps watching this trailer. Cant wait to watch Queen Ri! Love her silly ❤️
Nice one Rita 👏🏽👏🏽
Rita’s Career always moving one step forward and three steps backwards… I don’t blame her though, blaming the kind of productions we the industry have decided to be churning out…
She is much better than actors who are doing one insignificant bad role every 6 or 10 years. Rita doesn’t brag about her accomplishments and I like it. She is the only actress In Nollywood that has won an Amvca for acting in both comedy and drama. She is the only Nollywood actresses to win an acting award in East Africa. She won an Amaa award for acting in a drama and got nominated the year after that for another film. She starred in 76, the only Nollywood film that has truly received recognition outside the shores of this continent and I am not talking about self made PR noise. I have followed this woman’s career for years and she is still relevant and acting after 19 years. All this small comments on Bella Naija posts about Rita are intended to belittle her brand but it will not work. I respect how she has worked and elevated her acting skills in and industry known for mediocrity.