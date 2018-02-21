“We decided it was time to quietly close the Record Label Arm of our business” – Banky W on Restructuring EME

Banky W has announced the restructuring of his record label Empire Mates Entertainment (EME).
Banky W shared the news on his Instagram, writing a lengthy caption on the beginnings on the label, and the decision to morph it into something else.
EME retains its name, he said, but has become more than a record label, and is instead a media agency focusing on advertising, PR, and talent management.
Their clients at the moment include DJ Xclusive, Ebuka, and Toolz, he continued. He wrote:
Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) was started by @captdemuren & I, way back in 2001/2002 – in my dorm room at my University in NY. The reason we used the word “Empire” was because Tunde and I were crazy enough to dream that we could build a company that would eventually become an Empire.. one that would serve as the launching pad for not only my career goals in music, movies and other interests… but one that would also serve as a stepping stone for other talents to become more successful and achieve their goals as well. We started the record label part of it right there in my room, which we relocated to Lagos around Vals day 2008 – and we thank God for guiding and crowning our efforts thus far; we’ve played our little part in helping discover/boost the careers of a number of talents in the Music business (some of your favourite Artists, Producers & Engineers..) and we are forever grateful for the opportunity to live out our dreams by giving others a platform to shine as well. In January of 2017, after 9 years of being in the Nigerian Music Industry, we decided it was time to quietly close the Record Label Arm of our business.
Essentially we have restructured our business.. and instead of operating just as a record label, we have expanded and changed our focus a bit… we are now a full fledged Media Agency that focuses on Creative Marketing, Advertising, PR, Brand Events/Activations AND a talent management firm. This switch in focus has been amazing and fulfilling.. behind the scenes, we have been able to impact the launching and marketing of a number of brands and companies the way we did artists.. but even in the talent management side, we are no longer restricted to working with just Music Artistes. We still work with Musicians, but we also work with OAP’s, Actors and are evaluating sports management as well.
The goal was always to find talents and brands we believe in, and partner with them to help them become more successful… now we have expanded to do that for more than just the Music business. We are excited about our client portfolio: the corporate brands we rep, as well as the talents. At the moment, our clients are: @djxclusive83, @ebuka, @toolzo, @adesuaetomi, and of course yours truly Mr W. (And a few corporate brands as well)
Talk to us for all things Marketing/Advertising/PR/Media/Entertainment. We shoot tvc’s and documentaries just as great as we do music videos. We launch brands and products as well as we have launched Artists. Need some help with your digital marketing? Need an ad campaign? Influencers for your next launch? Finding the right brand ambassadors for your product? We are your one stop shop for the marriage between corporate Africa and Entertainment. For a simple reference, it’s kind of like how Jay went from Rocafella to Roc Nation. Just.. same name, new targets.
@theofficialeme_ is our IG page, and for booking any of our clients pls holla at us directly.
Grateful for our past, and excited about our future.. this is EME. God bless you all and thanks for the support.
See the post below:
Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) was started by @captdemuren & I, way back in 2001/2002 – in my dorm room at my University in NY. The reason we used the word "Empire" was because Tunde and I were crazy enough to dream that we could build a company that would eventually become an Empire.. one that would serve as the launching pad for not only my career goals in music, movies and other interests… but one that would also serve as a stepping stone for other talents to become more successful and achieve their goals as well. We started the record label part of it right there in my room, which we relocated to Lagos around Vals day 2008 – and we thank God for guiding and crowning our efforts thus far; we've played our little part in helping discover/boost the careers of a number of talents in the Music business (some of your favourite Artists, Producers & Engineers..) and we are forever grateful for the opportunity to live out our dreams by giving others a platform to shine as well. In January of 2017, after 9 years of being in the Nigerian Music Industry, we decided it was time to quietly close the Record Label Arm of our business (Part 1.. pls read next post 😁)
(Part 2 – continued from previous post) Essentially we have restructured our business.. and instead of operating just as a record label, we have expanded and changed our focus a bit… we are now a full fledged Media Agency that focuses on Creative Marketing, Advertising, PR, Brand Events/Activations AND a talent management firm. This switch in focus has been amazing and fulfilling.. behind the scenes, we have been able to impact the launching and marketing of a number of brands and companies the way we did artists.. but even in the talent management side, we are no longer restricted to working with just Music Artistes. We still work with Musicians, but we also work with OAP's, Actors and are evaluating sports management as well. The goal was always to find talents and brands we believe in, and partner with them to help them become more successful… now we have expanded to do that for more than just the Music business. We are excited about our client portfolio: the corporate brands we rep, as well as the talents. At the moment, our clients are: @djxclusive83, @ebuka, @toolzo, @adesuaetomi, and of course yours truly Mr W. (And a few corporate brands as well) Talk to us for all things Marketing/Advertising/PR/Media/Entertainment. We shoot tvc's and documentaries just as great as we do music videos. We launch brands and products as well as we have launched Artists. Need some help with your digital marketing? Need an ad campaign? Influencers for your next launch? Finding the right brand ambassadors for your product? We are your one stop shop for the marriage between corporate Africa and Entertainment. For a simple reference, it's kind of like how Jay went from Rocafella to Roc Nation. Just.. same name, new targets. @theofficialeme_ is our IG page, and for booking any of our clients pls holla at us directly. Grateful for our past, and excited about our future.. this is EME. God bless you all and thanks for the support.
Photo Credit: bankywellington
adesua, you left your your long time manager and now your husband is managing you? hm ok
I noticed the same with Toolz. I sincerely hope this doesn’t come back to bite them in the ass. Tiwa Savage made that mistake and we all know the result. Anyway, Omoni’s husband is her manager and it has been working well for them.
hmm ok ..here they come..stupid femtards not minding their own business..always isuniating divisions and looking for issues in people relationship so they can say I TOLD YOU..misery loves company
Damn Adesua! You didddddddd? Smh. Is that why the manager is dropping inspirational quotes on social media? May it last oh Mrs W. May it last.
Seems nobody is learning from the PSquare and Tiwa Savage/TBlitz saga
Fine young married men….making marriage look easy and sweet…. 🙂 😀
Goodluck in your endeavours. I bid you GODSPEED!
My own is lately Banky too day yarn abeg. Please nobody should abuse me oh, I’m fragile today.
Fragile enough to abuse other people?????
Can we be positive for once? 🤦🏾♀️ So because Tiwa’s partnership with T-billz didn’t work, every other spousal collab will fail?
Ehen? She left her long-time manager, so?
I’m rooting for this all-new EME. All the best,guys. 💯
Only the guilty erm dodgy explain too much. First you wanted a small wedding but the “family” made you do it. Now musoc dried up, erm i mean restructuring…..😚 #boybye
Even if it dried up, that he could go into this angle shows he is a good business man, he could redefine himself, you don’t have to die in a role just to prove a point so I doff my hat to him.
On Adesua changing manager, that is dicey but its very difficult saying no to a husband starting out on a new venture. Maybe she could have found a way to incorporate her manager, I dunno but in this life we take risks sometimes and hope for the best.
Chu, there is something called gratitude. Without Isioma, Adesua probably won’t be known to Banky. You build a star up from scratch then someone who has not done the work, strolls in to reap the rewards of your investment? Karma is real. “Susu” can’t blame marriage, you can say no to your husband. Or did he only marry her as a strategy.
Purleez. Their thirst is real.
The only thing I sight is the size of their trousers. This is what Islam has been preaching since time immemorial. You don’t have to make your trousers too long and sweeping the floor. Its just hygienic. Good luck in ur endeavors!!!
looks at photo….”WHAT ARE THOSE??”