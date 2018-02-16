Drake’s New Music Video “God’s Plan” is the most Heartwarming Clip you’ll watch Today ❤ | Watch on BN

BellaNaija

The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label.

That was the opening caption for Drake‘s new music video titled God’s Plan where he embarks on a million-dollar spree of benevolence.

The rapper hands over stacks of cash to struggling families, surprises kids with toys, takes people shopping, pays for strangers’ groceries, presents teenagers with new cars and donates to institutions like the Lotus Home Women’s Shelter, the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music and the City of Miami Fire Department.

The end of the video sees Drake share a touching moment with a young man where he says;

We’re nothing without our mothers. Gotta make sure you take care of your mom, too, no matter what you do. It’s all we got. Trust me. That’s my world.

Watch the video below:

7 Comments
  • Ayana February 16, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    I cried…… God bless you Drake…

    Love this! 27 Reply
    • MissBonnie February 16, 2018 at 9:23 pm

      I cried too !! God bless you Drake .

      Love this! 18
  • O~Intuition! February 16, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    #KokunFoundationThings #GoodOne!

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Zeenie February 16, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    i cried like a big baby and thought it was weird until i read the comments. I’ve always loved Drake, this just increased my love for him.

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Chysom February 17, 2018 at 4:48 am

    I can say that I live for music buh all my life I haven’t seen any video like Drakes God’s plan

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • True That February 18, 2018 at 5:44 am

    My people, pls just wait! Is this for real???
    Drake!only you fineeeeeee, make very good music and has been relevant for over a decade, with a big heart again.?

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Bee February 19, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Gosh i shed a few tears watching this, now this is how to be rich…. Amazing amazing

    Love this! 6 Reply
