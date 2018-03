2018 is off to an exciting start for North London’s very own Tomi Agape, as today sees the release of her new single In The Night.

Tomi enlists long time collaborator Spax for the production of the sultry-Dancehall infused track, featuring Canadian based artist, Nonso Amadi.

In The Night serves as the lead single from Tomi Agape’s forthcoming EP, where she is set to have drawn inspiration from her African roots.

Listen and Download below:

