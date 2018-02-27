BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

14.5 Inches, 13.6 Pounds & over 18-karat of Pure Gold! We All Can’t Wait to see the FIFA World Cup Trophy

27.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

How far would you go to see the iconic FIFA World Cup™ Trophy? Watch the video below to see how creative fellow Lagosians can be:

So, I guess the million naira question is what would you NOT do to see the iconic World Cup Trophy? Did you know that the trophy stands 14.5 inches tall, weighs 13.6 pounds of over 18-karat gold, all pure gold? Well, now you do!

The World Cup trophy will arrive in Nigeria on a tour by March courtesy Coca-Cola. If you want to win a ticket to see the trophy as well, follow Coca-Cola on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for a chance to win a ticket and see the trophy live.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija