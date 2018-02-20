K’Ola is giving a Dose of Tough Love on a New Episode of “K’Ola’s Korner” | Watch on BN TV

Media personality K’Ola is out with a new vlog on her YouTube channel K’Ola’s Korner. In this vlog, she’s giving a dose of tough love as she talks about people who blame others for the things going wrong in their lives.
Watch
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
20.02.2018 at By BN TV Leave a Comment
Media personality K’Ola is out with a new vlog on her YouTube channel K’Ola’s Korner. In this vlog, she’s giving a dose of tough love as she talks about people who blame others for the things going wrong in their lives.
Watch
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!