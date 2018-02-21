Lagos State’s Sexual Offences & Domestic Violence Court sentences offender to 60 Years in Jail for Defiling a Child

Lagos State’s special Court for Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence has pronounced its first sentence today. The court was commissioned last month to handle cases of sexual and domestic violence in the state.

The first sentence was a case of defilement and the offender was sentenced to 60 years in jail.

The Domestic & Social Violence Response Team made this known via their official Twitter page this evening:

The Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court of Lagos State pronounced its first sentence today – 60 YEARS for defilement of a child. — DSVRT Lagos (@DSVRT) February 21, 2018

Defilement is not of less gravity than rape. Defilement is the offense of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a child. — DSVRT Lagos (@DSVRT) February 21, 2018

Section 27(1) of the Child’s Right Law 2007 provides “a person must not have sexual intercourse with a child.” pic.twitter.com/mnj5zwij0a — DSVRT Lagos (@DSVRT) February 21, 2018

Any sexual activity with a child is unlawful. Section 261 of the Child’s Right Law 2007 defines a “child” as “a person under the age of eighteen (18) years.” pic.twitter.com/qwZPP6Yuyg — DSVRT Lagos (@DSVRT) February 21, 2018

Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 provides “any person who has unlawful sexual intercourse with a child is guilty of a felony, and is liable to imprisonment for life.” pic.twitter.com/pM6eAsyJBS — DSVRT Lagos (@DSVRT) February 21, 2018

‘Rape’ is unlawful sexual intercourse with an adult, ‘Defilement’ is unlawful sexual intercourse with a child. — DSVRT Lagos (@DSVRT) February 21, 2018

Photo Credit: @AdunniBrown