Lagos State’s Sexual Offences & Domestic Violence Court sentences offender to 60 Years in Jail for Defiling a Child

Lagos State’s special Court for Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence has pronounced its first sentence today. The court was commissioned last month to handle cases of sexual and domestic violence in the state.
The first sentence was a case of defilement and the offender was sentenced to 60 years in jail.
The Domestic & Social Violence Response Team made this known via their official Twitter page this evening:
The Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court of Lagos State pronounced its first sentence today – 60 YEARS for defilement of a child.
Defilement is not of less gravity than rape. Defilement is the offense of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a child.
Section 27(1) of the Child’s Right Law 2007 provides “a person must not have sexual intercourse with a child.” pic.twitter.com/mnj5zwij0a
Any sexual activity with a child is unlawful.
Section 261 of the Child’s Right Law 2007 defines a “child” as “a person under the age of eighteen (18) years.” pic.twitter.com/qwZPP6Yuyg
Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 provides “any person who has unlawful sexual intercourse with a child is guilty of a felony, and is liable to imprisonment for life.” pic.twitter.com/pM6eAsyJBS
‘Rape’ is unlawful sexual intercourse with an adult, ‘Defilement’ is unlawful sexual intercourse with a child.
Thank you God. If there’s anything to be proud about in this Nigeria right now, it is this. I’m so happy Lagos is paying attention. Now let’s do this state by state. These wicked humans need to know that there are grave consequences for their actions.
I’m glad we’re using the law.
60 years is a bit excessive. But it may serve as a deterrent
Excessive, did you say? How is that in comparison with the rest of the victim’s years that may never be the same again?
SOME PEOPLE JUST DON’T UNDERSTAND THE GRAVITY OF THE CRIME OF “DEFILING A CHILD”, RAPING A CHILD., RAPING ANYONE..
IT ALTERS A VICTIM COMPLETELY AND THEY HAVE TO LIVE WITH IT FOR MORE THAN 60 YEARS.
A very appropriate and necessary sentence,.
@tunmi what do you mean 60 years is abit excessive for defiling a child? how dare you say that! Is it fair for any child to have to go through rape? gosh!
@tunmi kindly suggest what is not “a bit excessive”
for defiling a child.
people like you make me sick.
Tunmi is a child molester!!!!
Why are you like this? If someone has a different opinion on the duration of the punishment does that automatically make them a child molester? Mind you a child molester is one who has molested a child not one who questions the duration the of the punishment given to one.
Tunmi the child molester. We see you. Keep showing yourself. The law is coming for you and we will dance on your grave soon. A child condemned to a lifetime of horror and pain vs 60yrs jail term. Molester Tunmi, we are coming for you. Nonsense.
Pls when is the woman running this agency going to run for lagos state governor? Ambode should pls hand over to her. She makes this happen. She can sort out dirty lagos amongst other things.
Please does anyone have an idea if there’s such court /law in owerri. Or any contact/lawyer one can report domestic violence at Owerri?
So they can handle it very well .
Not interested in terminology at this point, rape o, defilement, it is justice well served. Thank the Lord everyday for this special court designed for the very ‘special’ demons roaming among us. Where can we find the sexual offender registry? I have been looking for it. Please make this accessible to the public!