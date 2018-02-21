BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Lagos State’s Sexual Offences & Domestic Violence Court sentences offender to 60 Years in Jail for Defiling a Child

21.02.2018 at By 11 Comments

Lagos State's Sexual Offences & Domestic Violence Court sentences offender to 60 Years in Jail for Defilement

Lagos State’s special Court for Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence has pronounced its first sentence today. The court was commissioned last month to handle cases of sexual and domestic violence in the state.

The first sentence was a case of defilement and the offender was sentenced to 60 years in jail.

The Domestic & Social Violence Response Team made this known via their official Twitter page this evening:

Photo Credit@AdunniBrown

11 Comments on Lagos State’s Sexual Offences & Domestic Violence Court sentences offender to 60 Years in Jail for Defiling a Child
  • Sheri February 21, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Thank you God. If there’s anything to be proud about in this Nigeria right now, it is this. I’m so happy Lagos is paying attention. Now let’s do this state by state. These wicked humans need to know that there are grave consequences for their actions.

    Love this! 59 Reply
  • tunmi February 22, 2018 at 1:01 am

    I’m glad we’re using the law.

    60 years is a bit excessive. But it may serve as a deterrent

    Love this! 13 Reply
    • Olope February 22, 2018 at 2:40 am

      Excessive, did you say? How is that in comparison with the rest of the victim’s years that may never be the same again?

      Love this! 55
    • Avocado February 22, 2018 at 9:51 am

      SOME PEOPLE JUST DON’T UNDERSTAND THE GRAVITY OF THE CRIME OF “DEFILING A CHILD”, RAPING A CHILD., RAPING ANYONE..
      IT ALTERS A VICTIM COMPLETELY AND THEY HAVE TO LIVE WITH IT FOR MORE THAN 60 YEARS.
      A very appropriate and necessary sentence,.

      Love this! 35
  • what? February 22, 2018 at 2:06 am

    @tunmi what do you mean 60 years is abit excessive for defiling a child? how dare you say that! Is it fair for any child to have to go through rape? gosh!

    Love this! 73 Reply
  • Ashie February 22, 2018 at 9:12 am

    @tunmi kindly suggest what is not “a bit excessive”
    for defiling a child.
    people like you make me sick.

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • tony February 22, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Tunmi is a child molester!!!!

    Love this! 24 Reply
    • Nontiny February 22, 2018 at 11:38 am

      Why are you like this? If someone has a different opinion on the duration of the punishment does that automatically make them a child molester? Mind you a child molester is one who has molested a child not one who questions the duration the of the punishment given to one.

      Love this! 34
  • Modupe February 22, 2018 at 9:41 am

    Tunmi the child molester. We see you. Keep showing yourself. The law is coming for you and we will dance on your grave soon. A child condemned to a lifetime of horror and pain vs 60yrs jail term. Molester Tunmi, we are coming for you. Nonsense.

    Pls when is the woman running this agency going to run for lagos state governor? Ambode should pls hand over to her. She makes this happen. She can sort out dirty lagos amongst other things.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Gorgeous February 22, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Please does anyone have an idea if there’s such court /law in owerri. Or any contact/lawyer one can report domestic violence at Owerri?
    So they can handle it very well .

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Engoz February 22, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Not interested in terminology at this point, rape o, defilement, it is justice well served. Thank the Lord everyday for this special court designed for the very ‘special’ demons roaming among us. Where can we find the sexual offender registry? I have been looking for it. Please make this accessible to the public!

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija