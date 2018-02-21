“I share the anguish of all the parents and guardians” – President Buhari on 94 Missing Yobe School Girls

President Muhammadu Buhari has broken his silence over the kidnapping of 94 missing school girls in Yobe this week.
Th 75-year old president took to his Twitter page to express his sympathy and state that the military is doing all it can to ensure their safe return.
He wrote:
I have directed the Military and Police to mobilize immediately to ensure that all the missing girls of Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, are found. The Minister of Defence will also lead a Federal Government delegation to Yobe tomorrow, to ascertain the situation.
share the anguish of all the parents and guardians of the girls that remain unaccounted for. I would like to assure them that we are doing all in our power to ensure the safe return of all the girls.
BUHARI ALLAH HIMSELF WILL DESTROY YOU AND YOUR COHORTS FOR YOUR STUPID LIES……………………..SCAM!!!!!!!!!!!!! INSHA ALLAHU BY 2019 YOU ARE GONE. GOOD RIDDANCE TO BAD RUBBISH. HABA!!!!!!!!!!!!LIARS.
Hmmm, this looks to me like a tactic to get Buhari back in power. A year to another election, 94 girls go missing just like it happened before. Putting fear in the hearts of people so they can vote Buhari into power again! Now I don’t even believe the Chibok drama again, Buhari’s cabal are the ones behind this, they are the one’s sponsoring Boko Haram. Think about it na, Buhari’s major achievement was rescuing the Chibok girls. To me o, he didn’t seem to be so bothered by the plight of their parents cos he knew ‘they’ had them and only had to release them in batches, nollywood story!!! Buhari, you are not fit to rule Nigeria!
exactly!