N70 Million belonging to Northern Farmer’s Forum claimed to be carted away by Monkeys – Shehu Sani

Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani has revealed the circumstances leading to the removal of the Chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum, Abdullahi Adamu.
Sani explained that N70 Million which belonged to the group was claimed to have been carted away by monkeys in a farm house.
The letter announcing Adamu’s removal was read by presiding officer, Ike Ekweremadu during a plenary session on Wednesday.
Senator Dino Melaye who is the forum’s PRO signed the said letter which attributed Adamu’s removal to “financial mismanagement and misadministration.”
Speaking to reporters outside the session, Shehu Sani revealed the reasons for the removal thus;
There are some things some of my colleagues will not say but I’m not used to holding back. When we assumed office, Senator Ahmed Lawan tendered the sum of N70 million to the 8th Senate. That N70 million was money gathered from the 7th Senate. It was handed over to northern senators of 8th Senate. The rumours going round, which I don’t know whether it’s true but I believe other senators know, is the fact that there were allegations that some monkeys raided the farm house of some of the executives of the northern senators forum and carted away some of these money.
I think, this country is becoming a huge joke. First of all, it was the rodents that drove away the president and then we now have snakes consuming about N36 million and now we have monkeys raiding farm house. So, they don’t want this to be said but I believe that we should be very clear.
Dino Melaye on his part declined to speak on the N70 Million allegation saying;
All I will just say is simply that the decision of the majority of the Northern Senators Forum is that they want to have a change of leadership. The allegations investigated and found out to be true is that there was financial mismanagement. Monies were spent without the consent of members or the excos. The organisation is becoming moribund and we need to inject some vibrancy in the organisation.
Senator Adamu refused to comment saying he will speak to reporters only at a later time.
It ‘s not funny, just stupidity. Is goat next, if this is funny to them they lack good sense of humor. Nigeria, want to claim giant of Africa by only mouth. This is nonsense. Keep laughing while countries like Ethiopia, Rwanda, kenya are advancing higher in their airlines, infrastruture and technology. Nigeria is leading in music and movies based on what standard though.
The zoo called Nigeria where the animals are king. They rule, the people, they eat money, they destroy everything termed progress. I’m talking about the animals in human skin. SMH
People keep forgetting that people who frequent this blog are a teeny- weeny fraction of the population of this country. If people believe that witches fly about in the night to destroy their destiny, I don’t think it’s far flung to believe a monkey can steal $200,000. I mean can you prove it can’t happen 🙄🙄?
Rodent–Snakes–Monkeys all in this APC GOVERNMENT that means those using FIRST BANK and UNION BANK should beware of ELEPHANT/HORSE invading their accts.
It’s so unfortunate that while our country is being run aground and our intelligence being insulted daily, the youths are just busy making jokes about the ills.
Nigeria reminds of a song that says “Anything goes when everything is gone”
