Teacher in Court for allegedly infecting 6-Year-Old Pupil with STD

A teacher with Mind Builders School, Omole, has been arraigned before the Lagos State High Court for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old pupil, New Telegraph reports.

The teacher Chukwu Ndubuisi taught Fine Art to the pupil, and would allegedly take her into the school toilet to sexually assault her.

The prosecuting lawyer with the Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence Response Team (DVSVRT), Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi told the court:

The innocent girl told her parents that her teacher always asked her to wait behind when all other children were going down and would put her on the table and insert his sexual organ in her private part. The girl also said the teacher had taken her to the toilet several times to ‘do’ it. The medical test conducted confirmed defilement and a sexually transmitted disease in the six-year-old girl.

Ndubuisi had reportedly been charged to the Ogudu Magistrate Court for the offence which he committed in October 2016.

He had been granted bail to the sum of ₦100,000 with two sureties who must be blood relations.

Ndubuisi had however been unable to meet bail and had spent 7 months in jail before he was once again arraigned before the high court.