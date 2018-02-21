Teacher in Court for allegedly infecting 6-Year-Old Pupil with STD

A teacher with Mind Builders School, Omole, has been arraigned before the Lagos State High Court for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old pupil, New Telegraph reports.
The teacher Chukwu Ndubuisi taught Fine Art to the pupil, and would allegedly take her into the school toilet to sexually assault her.
The prosecuting lawyer with the Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence Response Team (DVSVRT), Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi told the court:
The innocent girl told her parents that her teacher always asked her to wait behind when all other children were going down and would put her on the table and insert his sexual organ in her private part.
The girl also said the teacher had taken her to the toilet several times to ‘do’ it. The medical test conducted confirmed defilement and a sexually transmitted disease in the six-year-old girl.
Ndubuisi had reportedly been charged to the Ogudu Magistrate Court for the offence which he committed in October 2016.
He had been granted bail to the sum of ₦100,000 with two sureties who must be blood relations.
Ndubuisi had however been unable to meet bail and had spent 7 months in jail before he was once again arraigned before the high court.
My God. What is happening???
OH NOOOOOOO! OH NOOOOOOOOOOO! These people will make murderers of parents. What the hell is going on? We need to start telling kids once they can talk and will be in the care of baby sitters or other adults about inappropriate sexual contact. No punishment is sufficient for this ANIMAL from HELL.
Please o, where are the Chrisland peado supporters?? Come and bail your member o. Oshisco people.
Bella swallow my comment you hear. becos l mentioned that school and the two year old. Dirty people.
He needs to be locked up and key thrown away. Pedophile
My goodness! I still don’t understand how some people’s minds work. How are you attracted to a 6 year old for crying out loud? How?
Is castration an option?
No words!
Very sad!!!! Why are these old men doing this to small children bikokwanu. …. God please ptotect our children…..
My God!!! This is heartbreaking. How can we protect these men from our children? They are everywhere you look – In schools, in homes, after school classes, in church. These men that do this need to be castrated!! How do you find a child attractive, if not that you are the devil and your heart is desperately wicked. May God have mercy and keep our children safe from such people.
.. sorry, I meant how do we protect our children from these evil wicked men.