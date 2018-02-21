BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Zamfara Teacher flogs Student to Death

21.02.2018 at By 2 Comments

Zamfara Teacher flogs Student to Death - BellaNaijaA teacher at Government Day Secondary School, Sankalawa in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara has allegedly flogged a student to death.

The incident was revealed on Wednesday by Muhammad Abubakar-Gummi, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

The deputy speaker, who spoke under matters of urgent public importance during the assembly’s sitting in Gusau, said the house had received several reports on the issue.

According to him, another incident at Government Female Day Secondary School, Kwatarkwashi, had led to the injury of a student in the school after the vice principal allegedly subjected her to heavy punishment.

Gummi said: “These problems apart from discouraging our children from acquiring education, also reveal poor attitude to work on the part of teachers in this state.”

He urged the House to invite the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology to explain steps taken to address the issues.

The Speaker, Sanusi Rikiji, described the actions of the teachers as unfortunate and vowed that the assembly will not allow the matter to pass.

“It is part of our responsibilities to ensure effective security and good learning atmosphere for our children for their future development, therefore, we cannot allow teachers to continue harassing our children from schools,” he said.

The Speaker directed the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology to invite the commissioner to appear before it on the matter.

2 Comments on Zamfara Teacher flogs Student to Death
  • Asabe February 21, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Flogging should be ban in schools. No one should flog a child except their parents. Let them decide how to discipline their own kids.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • AdamaziEvents February 21, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    These floggers should meet the same fate.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija