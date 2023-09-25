The Akada Children’s Book Festival returns with its Fifth Edition this September | Here is what to expect

Connect with us

The Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) is poised to make the grand return of its highly anticipated annual event. The fifth edition is scheduled to unfold this Saturday, September 23rd, 2023, at Starfield Montessori School, Lekki!

As one of the foremost and largest Nigerian book festivals exclusively dedicated to children’s literature, this year’s event is set to be an enthralling odyssey into the captivating world of African stories and their creators. The splendid occasion promises a day replete with literary exploration under the resounding theme, “Through the Pages”.

The festival will shine a spotlight on an impressive array of authors and illustrators who share an unwavering passion for weaving tales of Africa, its rich heritage, diverse cultures, and vibrant communities through the enchanting medium of children’s literature. The meticulously curated program encompasses original titles penned and illustrated by local luminaries. From vibrant picture books tailored for the youngest readers to engaging chapter books designed to captivate teenagers, the ACBF endeavours to offer something for every budding bookworm.

The ACBF boasts an exciting range of activities that promises to delight and educate children, parents, and educators alike, including:
-Author-led book readings
-Engaging book discussions and storytime sessions
-Book and art exhibitions
-Chess tournaments
-Sip n Paint
-Professional workshops for writers, illustrators, and publishers

The festival will also offer an impressive line-up of sessions curated for parents and children, such as:
“I am Remarkable: Super Special Me!” led by Abiola Bashorun, author of Learning How to Learn in A-to-Z Ways
“Smarter Finance: Investing Tips for Children” led by Ifedolapo Peter-Ajakaiye, author of Money Matters
“My Passport of Rights” led by Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency
“Discipline in the 21st Century” led by Zeal Akaraiwe, CEO of Graeme Blaque Group
“Identifying & Correcting Maladaptive Behaviour: An Anti-Bullying Session” led by Enimien Inegbedion, Founder of Arcadia Montessori

The charismatic Dara Oluwatoye, a prominent media personality, will take centre stage as the host of the 2023 edition of the festival. The ACBF is graciously supported by distinguished sponsors including IweMi, PepsiCo, Cool FM, Leadway Assurance, STEM-METS, The Learning Place, SPAN, Parkview International Kindergarten School, and the Nurturing Tree Nursery School.

Mark your calendars for this Saturday, September 23rd 2023 and be there at Starfield Montessori School. The Akada Children’s Book Festival promises to be a transformative experience, uniting readers of all ages in celebration of African stories and the profound influence of children’s literature.

