Calypso Relaunches with a Star-Studded Beach Party

Calypso’s beach party on Friday, September 15, 2023, was a feast for the senses, with tropical scenery, delicious cocktails, and upbeat music creating an unforgettable experience. the brand’s relaunch event, themed “Switch up the Fun,” was a star-studded affair, with celebrities, influencers, artistes, and Lagos’s crème de la crème gathering to celebrate the brand’s new look.

The Ambiance: A Taste of Tropical Paradise

As the sun began its descent over the Lagos shoreline, the Breeze Beach Club transformed into a mesmerising oasis. Glistening waves provided a Stunning scenery, as the air filled with the harmonious blend of captivating melodies and the fruity scents of coconuts and sweet liqueur.

To add more colour to the evening, the event featured performances from a variety of talented artists, including Chike, Niniola, Timaya, and Wandecoal. Caribbean Carnival dancers, beach girls, and dance maestro Kaffy also added to the excitement of the evening.

Elite Guests, Premium Fashion, and a Noteworthy Experience

The guest list was a reflection of Lagos’ vibrant and diverse high society, with celebrities, influencers, artistes, and business, tech, and corporate leaders all coming together in their finest attire. Their impeccable fashion choices were a testament to their personal style and the city’s cosmopolitan flair

Socialites, like Eku Edewor, Hawa Magaji, Akin Faminu, Teddy A, Kaylah Oniwo, and Simi Drey, along with popular guests such as Kehinde Balogun and Taiwo Balogun, Mimi Chaka, Aduke Shitta Bey, Kemi Smallz, Tolu Oniwo, Jemima Osunde, BamBam, Aisha Ibrahim-Alfa, Amira Ibrahim-Alfa, and Daisy Handfield, graced the occasion with their presence. These famous personalities, known for their premium lifestyles and impeccable style, slayed in their beachwear.

Bovi and Pearl Cardy, known for their dynamic chemistry and charisma, were the right hosts for the Calypso Relaunch Beach Party. They kept the energy high and the audience engaged throughout the night, ensuring that everyone had a memorable time.

The Introduction of Calypso Coconut Liqueur

The evening’s highlight was the unveiling of Calypso Coconut Liqueur, an exquisite tropical beverage, with its velvety coconut flavour and smooth finish to bring a touch of paradise.

Stanley Obi, the Director of the Prime Business Unit, Grand Oak, in his welcome address to the guest, said:

Tonight, we celebrate not just the relaunch of Calypso, but the essence of a brand that has always stood for beachside elegance and the joy of living in the moment. Calypso has always been about more than just fashion, it’s about embracing life with open arms, cherishing every moment, and living fully in the present. Tonight, we’ve not only relaunched a brand, but we’ve also rekindled the spirit of beachside excitement and are helping Nigerian fun-seekers switch up the fun.

Modupe Aremo, Brand Business Manager, Calypso, and Apperito, said:

Calypso Coconut Liqueur is more than just a drink; it’s a versatile companion to our beachside moments. Whether sipped leisurely or creatively mixed into cocktails, it’s on its way to becoming a favourite for those who appreciate quality and innovation.

Her words echoed the sentiments of many, highlighting the brand’s commitment to offering a unique and enjoyable experience.

For more highlights from the event, head over to Calypso’s Instagram to see more highlights from the event.

Sponsored Content