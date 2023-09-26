Nourishing Hearts and Souls: Sharing Bread Initiative Announces Fourth Anniversary

According to the World Food Programme, approximately 9% of the world’s population goes to bed hungry every night. In Nigeria, a country rich in culture and diversity, the battle against hunger remains an ongoing challenge. In Enugu State, specifically the capital of the southeastern region, hunger affects a significant portion of the population, highlighting the urgency of addressing this issue. Inspired by the timeless wisdom found in the Book of Isaiah, chapter 58, it is easy to identify the similarities of hardship described in that passage with the world today. The Sharing Bread Initiative (SBI) is, therefore, an audacious response to God and humanity’s call to action with a mission to defeat hunger, one community at a time.

Amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Sharing Bread Initiative (SBI) came into existence as a beacon of hope and compassion. Founded in 2020 by the Genius Gives Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to eradicating the stigmas associated with mental health, the Sharing Bread initiative is a reminder of the power of human kindness and the resilience of the human spirit.

In 2023 Nigeria still faces immense challenges, including inter-tribal conflicts, climate change, and economic decline, which have confronted millions of Nigerians where extreme poverty, escalating food insecurity, and insurmountable hunger are becoming commonplace. Despite the grim outlook of Nigeria’s current affairs, notable individuals, such as Philip Ughanze, have made significant efforts to alleviate the plight of those affected by hunger and food insecurity. Ughanze is one of the founding board members of the Genius Gives Foundation. He is committed to tackling the challenges faced by those struggling in Nigeria and throughout West Africa. His ultimate goal is to spread hope and love by ending hunger in the region. He believes that the most effective way to achieve this is by providing the most vulnerable people with necessities, with food being the most important.

The vision of SBI goes beyond addressing immediate hunger. The initiative promises to create sustainable solutions that empower communities through strategic partnerships and global fundraising efforts. Over the years, what began as a grassroots movement has provided food aid to more than 400 families in Nigeria.

As ‘Sharing Bread’ enters its fourth year, its mission remains steadfast: To combat hunger, foster community empowerment, and bring long-lasting, transformative change to the country of Nigeria, the region of West Africa, and beyond. Imagine being able to make a real difference in the lives of those who need it the most. Just like Ughanze, one can become part of the solution by partnering with SBI as a volunteer or by making a generous donation of $50 or more. The donation will play a crucial role in providing a family of four with a week’s worth of food supplies, which include:

5 kg bag of rice

Four packs of pasta

Four canned tomatoes

Four rolls of beverages

1 litre of cooking oil

For more information on how you can help, contact Sharing Bread Initiative via direct messaging on our social media platforms, Instagram and @innergymix, or visit our website at www.wesharebread.org.

SBI considers the donations as a kind gesture; a lifeline for those who are in dire need. SBI can continue to heed the timeless call from Isaiah, ensuring that no one goes hungry and that the vision of a hunger-free world becomes a reality.

Contact Information

Call: 09077210895

Email: [email protected]













