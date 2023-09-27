Connect with us

Ralph Lauren Polo Oud Launches in Lagos with CKay as the Face of the Brand

On September 21st, 2023, Polo Oud Eau de Parfum, Ralph Lauren Fragrances‘ new masculine fragrance, made its debut in Lagos with an exclusive dinner for CKay and other tastemakers, a new masculine fragrance that embodies intrigue and luxury

At the private dinner, Ralph Lauren Fragrances unveiled CKay as the first African face of the world of Polo Franchise. Guests enjoyed a 3-course dinner and cocktails inspired by the ingredients – Orange Blossom, Rose & Oud while they were taking on a journey to the world of Polo.

Discover the new POLO OUD Eau de Parfum fragrance by Ralph Lauren Fragrances, now available at Essenza stores nationwide and online 

