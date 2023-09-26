All The Looks Worth Seeing From The Private Screening Party Of The Real Housewives Of Lagos 2

The Real Housewives Of Lagos is back for its second season this month and Showmax threw an exclusive Eko Royalty-themed screening party at the Filmhouse IMAX Cinema to celebrate. From the show’s BellaStylista casts to Naija celebrities and socialities, guests displayed the best of Lagos’ glitz and glam in keeping with the theme.

Laura Ikeji Kanu showed off her baby bump in a beautiful gold mermaid dress paired with a fur jacket while Kim Opara served hawt legs in a structured mini dress. We saw embellished corset-ensembles on Chioma Ikokwu, Toke Makinwa and Faith Morey, exquisitely beaded bottoms on Iyabo Ojo Fespris, unique Agbada styles, tailored suits and lots more.

Check out some of our favourite looks from the event below:

Iyabo Ojo Fespris

Chioma Ikokwu

Toyin Lawani

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Rommel Asagwara

Kim Opara

Toke Makinwa

Denrele Edun

Beauty Tukura

Diane Russet & Akin Faminu

Idia Aisien

Yemi Cregx

Princess Jennifer Umeh-Ubaka

Uti Nwachukwu

Uriel Ngozi Oputa

Laura Ikeji Kanu

Faith Morey

Tania Omotayo

The 2nd season of The Real Housewives Of Lagos will start showing 29th September, 2023 on Showmax.

