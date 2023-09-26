All The Looks Worth Seeing From The Private Screening Party Of The Real Housewives Of Lagos 2

Connect with us

Beauty

1 hour ago

The Real Housewives Of Lagos is back for its second season this month and Showmax threw an exclusive Eko Royalty-themed screening party at the Filmhouse IMAX Cinema to celebrate. From the show’s BellaStylista casts to Naija celebrities and socialities, guests displayed the best of Lagos’ glitz and glam in keeping with the theme.

Laura Ikeji Kanu showed off her baby bump in a beautiful gold mermaid dress paired with a fur jacket while Kim Opara served hawt legs in a structured mini dress. We saw embellished corset-ensembles on Chioma Ikokwu, Toke Makinwa and Faith Morey, exquisitely beaded bottoms on Iyabo Ojo Fespris, unique Agbada styles, tailored suits and lots more.

Check out some of our favourite looks from the event below:

Iyabo Ojo Fespris

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Chioma Ikokwu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

Toyin Lawani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Rommel Asagwara

Kim Opara

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim “Chinonso” Opara (@kimoprah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim “Chinonso” Opara (@kimoprah)

Toke Makinwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Denrele Edun

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Denrele Edun (@denrele_edun)

Beauty Tukura

Diane Russet & Akin Faminu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diane Russet (@diane.russet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diane Russet (@diane.russet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Idia Aisien

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

Yemi Cregx

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

Princess Jennifer Umeh-Ubaka

Uti Nwachukwu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uti Nwachukwu (@siruti)

Uriel Ngozi Oputa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by URIEL (@urielmusicstar)

Laura Ikeji Kanu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laura Ikeji Kanu (@lauraikeji)

Faith Morey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Faith Morey (@moreyfaith)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Faith Morey (@moreyfaith)

Tania Omotayo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T.T (@taniaomotayo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T.T (@taniaomotayo)

The 2nd season of The Real Housewives Of Lagos will start showing 29th September, 2023 on Showmax.

