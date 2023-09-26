Beauty
All The Looks Worth Seeing From The Private Screening Party Of The Real Housewives Of Lagos 2
The Real Housewives Of Lagos is back for its second season this month and Showmax threw an exclusive Eko Royalty-themed screening party at the Filmhouse IMAX Cinema to celebrate. From the show’s BellaStylista casts to Naija celebrities and socialities, guests displayed the best of Lagos’ glitz and glam in keeping with the theme.
Laura Ikeji Kanu showed off her baby bump in a beautiful gold mermaid dress paired with a fur jacket while Kim Opara served hawt legs in a structured mini dress. We saw embellished corset-ensembles on Chioma Ikokwu, Toke Makinwa and Faith Morey, exquisitely beaded bottoms on Iyabo Ojo Fespris, unique Agbada styles, tailored suits and lots more.
Check out some of our favourite looks from the event below:
Iyabo Ojo Fespris
Chioma Ikokwu
Toyin Lawani
Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori
Rommel Asagwara
Kim Opara
Toke Makinwa
Denrele Edun
Beauty Tukura
Diane Russet & Akin Faminu
Idia Aisien
Yemi Cregx
Princess Jennifer Umeh-Ubaka
Uti Nwachukwu
Uriel Ngozi Oputa
Laura Ikeji Kanu
Faith Morey
Tania Omotayo
The 2nd season of The Real Housewives Of Lagos will start showing 29th September, 2023 on Showmax.