Let's Talk About Oluwaseye Oladejo's BN Suit to the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

7 hours ago

When we announced the dress code for this year’s BellaNaija Style Digital Summit as “Corporate Baddie”, our hands were itching to see how guests would interpret this theme, after all, we did say blending sophistication with a touch of rebellion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oluwaseye Oladejo (@oluwasheye)

One guest who immediately caught our eye upon entering the Ecobank Pan African Centre was none other than Oluwaseye Oladejo. She sported a striking red power suit, complemented by a matching Lanvin bag adorned with a precious sculptural handle and stylish Versace pink pointed heels. Her play with colours was remarkable, accentuated by red-framed glasses with white accents.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oluwaseye Oladejo (@oluwasheye)

After admiring her ensemble, Oluwaseye revealed the exciting news the next day that the powerful suit she donned was, in fact, named the “BN Suit,” and it’s now available for purchase on her fashion brand’s platform, SCQUEEZE by Sheye Oladejo.

Well, it’s safe to say we’ve added this power suit to our shopping CART!

 

BN Suit: @scqueeze.rtw

 

