Mastering Time with Elegance: Polo Luxury Business Timepieces for Professionals

I. Piaget Altiplano Origin Watch

The Piaget Altiplano Origin Watch required extreme perceptiveness from the designers to imbue the harmonious proportions of this model with radiant sobriety. The diamonds highlight the symmetry of the rose-gold case. At the heart of this is the Piaget 430P ultra-thin movement, a mechanical queen in a realm of finesse.

II. IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar

The high-precision moon phase display on the perpetual calendar requires a one-day correction every 577.5 years to ensure a reliable moon, even under overcast skies. This timepiece is equipped with features such as a perpetual calendar, a window showing the year in four digits, and a 7-day automatic movement with Pellaton.

III. Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M Co-axial Master Chronometer

The Seamaster Aqua Terra is a superb tribute to OMEGA’s rich maritime heritage. In this 41-mm model, the symmetrical case has been crafted from 18K Sedna™ gold and stainless steel, with a wave-edged design featured on the case back. The sun-brushed blue-grey dial is distinguished by a horizontal “teak” pattern, along with a date window at 6H and an opaline Small Seconds subdial featuring an 18K Sedna™ gold ring.

IV. Tank Louis Cartier Watch

The Tank Watch was created by Louis Cartier, who designed it after the tanks on WWI battlefields. Defined by flat vertical brancards and a sapphire cabochon, this symbol of understated elegance has since captivated the world’s most astute minds.

V. Frederique Constant Slimline Heart Beat Automatic

Clean lines, sobriety, and a profile of extreme finesse: the Slimline collection reveals the modernity of an extra-thin case with fluid lines of rare elegance. One of the slimmest models of Frederique Constant, the Slimline Heart Beat Automatic, owes its absolute elegance to its pure lines and the quality of its design. Visibly masculine, this timepiece will look stylish on any man’s wrist.

