Connect with us

Promotions

Mastering Time with Elegance: Polo Luxury Business Timepieces for Professionals

Promotions

NIVEA Beauty Month Returns: Unlock up to 30% Off

Events Promotions

Guiding Light Assembly reveals GLA Worship 24: "Hosting His Presence" | 14-15 OCT

Promotions

Burger King Makes Strategic Entry Into Historic City of Ibadan, Opens New Outlet

Events Promotions

Ralph Lauren Polo Oud Launches in Lagos with CKay as the Face of the Brand

Promotions

Nourishing Hearts and Souls: Sharing Bread Initiative Announces Fourth Anniversary

Events Promotions

Calypso Relaunches with a Star-Studded Beach Party

Events Promotions

The Akada Children's Book Festival returns with its Fifth Edition this September | Here is what to expect

Promotions

Watch DJ Cuppy’s UN Address: Starting Small, Achieving Big

Promotions

LexiGenius: A new AI writing tool for Nigeria

Promotions

Mastering Time with Elegance: Polo Luxury Business Timepieces for Professionals

by Polo Limited
Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Piaget Altiplano Origin Watch

I. Piaget Altiplano Origin Watch

The Piaget Altiplano Origin Watch required extreme perceptiveness from the designers to imbue the harmonious proportions of this model with radiant sobriety. The diamonds highlight the symmetry of the rose-gold case. At the heart of this is the Piaget 430P ultra-thin movement, a mechanical queen in a realm of finesse.

IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar

II. IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar 

The high-precision moon phase display on the perpetual calendar requires a one-day correction every 577.5 years to ensure a reliable moon, even under overcast skies. This timepiece is equipped with features such as a perpetual calendar, a window showing the year in four digits, and a 7-day automatic movement with Pellaton.

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M Co-axial Master Chronometer

III. Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M Co-axial Master Chronometer

The Seamaster Aqua Terra is a superb tribute to OMEGA’s rich maritime heritage. In this 41-mm model, the symmetrical case has been crafted from 18K Sedna™ gold and stainless steel, with a wave-edged design featured on the case back. The sun-brushed blue-grey dial is distinguished by a horizontal “teak” pattern, along with a date window at 6H and an opaline Small Seconds subdial featuring an 18K Sedna™ gold ring. 

Tank Louis Cartier Watch

IV. Tank Louis Cartier Watch

The Tank Watch was created by Louis Cartier, who designed it after the tanks on WWI battlefields. Defined by flat vertical brancards and a sapphire cabochon, this symbol of understated elegance has since captivated the world’s most astute minds.

Frederique Constant Slimline Heart Beat Automatic

V. Frederique Constant Slimline Heart Beat Automatic

Clean lines, sobriety, and a profile of extreme finesse: the Slimline collection reveals the modernity of an extra-thin case with fluid lines of rare elegance. One of the slimmest models of Frederique Constant, the Slimline Heart Beat Automatic, owes its absolute elegance to its pure lines and the quality of its design. Visibly masculine, this timepiece will look stylish on any man’s wrist.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCampusSeries: Daniel Omuemu Became a First-Class Engineering Student in His First Year at LASU

Titilayo Olurin: Is It a Woman’s Duty To Keep Her Husband In a Marriage?

These Tweets From People Sharing the Dumbest Things They Did As Kids Will Leave You in Stitches

Nympha Nzeribe: How to Thrive as an Emerging Fashion Designer

Mfonobong Inyang: The Importance of Documentation in Preserving Legacy
css.php