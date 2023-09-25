Faith Morey, Tania Omotayo, Chioma Ikokwu, Iyabo Ojo & Laura Ikeji-Kanu brought Glamour to the RHOLagos Season 2 Screening Party

Saturday, September 23 saw the crème de la crème of Lagos’ social scene converge at the Filmhouse IMAX Cinema for an opulent soirée celebrating the highly-anticipated second season of Showmax’s The Real Housewives of Lagos. And let’s just say, the housewives brought their A-game to the style department

The glittering affair, hosted at The Filmhouse (I-Max) Cinemas in Lekki, was a star-studded spectacle featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment. From the likes of Toke Makinwa and Uti Nwachukwu to Efa Iwara and Simi Drey, the guest list was a who’s who of the industry’s finest.

Faith Morey made quite the entrance as the new addition to the Real Housewives clan. Her outfit was a total showstopper, following the Eko Royalty theme. Picture a stunning blue ombré off-shoulder cape that doubles as a train. Paired with silver high-heeled sandals, it was a look that turned heads. And that silver and blue headpiece? Total game-changer.

During a chat with Gbemi Olagbegi-Olateru, Faith spilled the beans on her excitement about joining the Real Housewives crew. She said, “The Real Housewives franchise is a massive platform, so I obviously wanted to be part of it. I was so glad when I got that call.”

Iyabo Ojo was a vision in her gold-beaded ensemble. It was a beautiful mix of sequins, beads, and tulle that perfectly fit the theme. The golden choker, tulle tail, and bedazzled corset made her look like a modern-day queen. Her makeup was on point, with a clean gold and brown nude look that had everyone in awe.

Chioma Ikokwu rocked a custom-made orange outfit by Veekee James. It had sheer elements and was decked out in diamanté diamonds from top to bottom. Paired with silver-strapped high-heeled sandals, she looked stunning. Her makeup with dramatic silver and black smokey eyes was the finishing touch.

Tania Omotayo glowed in a custom-made gold gown that screamed luxury. The sweetheart neckline and choker train were standout features, and the sheer cutouts added an extra flair. Gold shoes completed the look, along with statement earrings and a sleek ponytail. Her makeup was on point with shimmery gold eyes and pink nude lips.

If you’re still trying to figure out how she’d fit into the mould, Tania Omotayo answered loudly with this gorgeous look. She spoke about what would make her stand out as a new cast member joining six other fantastic ladies, five of whom already shone in season one. She shared, “I’m true to myself; nothing about me is fake, and nothing about me is rented.”

Laura Ikeji-Kanu opted for a dazzling gold Erica Moore dress that was a departure from her usual style. The trumpet-style dress with a feather-cropped jacket was a bold choice, and it paid off. Laura, with her pregnancy glow, looked radiant, and her accessories were the perfect finishing touch.

Get ready, because The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 2 is hitting screens on Friday, September 29, 2023. New episodes drop every Friday. For more details, head over to www.showmax.com. It’s going to be a season filled with jaw-dropping fashion and the fabulous ladies of Lagos strutting their stuff!