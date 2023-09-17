Career
From Hilda Baci to Asake, Here Are This Year’s The Future Awards Africa Nominees
On Sunday, September 24, the versatile actor Tayo Faniran and the ever-graceful actress Idia Aisien took the stage to unveil the nominees for the 17th edition of The Future Awards Africa. This year’s theme, “Defying Odds, Inspiring Greatness,” aptly captures the essence of the event.
The list of nominees is an impressive showcase of individuals who have excelled and broken barriers in their respective fields. It includes notable names such as content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Guinness world record-holding Chef Hilda Baci, acclaimed entrepreneur Jumoke Dada, Nigerian track and field sensation Tobi Amusan, singer-songwriter Asake, popular comedian Broda Shaggi, MTV VJ search star Omonhinmin ‘ILO’ Ilooise, and many more.
The organisers have curated a list that truly embodies the spirit of defying norms and leaving an indelible mark on youth culture across the continent. The nominees span 25 categories, totalling 128 individuals, who have undergone three rigorous judging stages.
Who will emerge as the 25 award winners? See the complete list of nominees below:
Young Person of the Year
- Hilda Baci — Guinness World Record Holder
- Oluwaseyi Moejoh — Climate Change and Youth Development Activist
- Victor Osimhen — Professional Footballer
- Rena Wakama — Coach of D’Tigress
- Precious Eniayeka — Founder at Stellar Initiative
- Enioluwa Adeoluwa — Content Creator
Education
- Aliu Toluwani Victor — CEO of Royal foundation Africa
- Sultan Akintunde — CO founder and CTO AltSchool Africa
- Demilade Adelaja — SDG Youth Advocate
- Adaora Nwodo — Tech Content Creator
- Uchechi Rochas — Director General of Rochas Foundation
Professional service
- Oghenerukevwe Toka — Social Media Manager, Consultant, and Coach
- Phoebe Dami-Asolo — Marketing and Commercial Professional
- Olubukayo Ewuoso — Digital Marketing Officer
- Muhumuza Brian — Intercontinental Publicist
- Fatima Jimanate Umar — Development Group Impact Analyst
Law
- Bioku Benjamin — Legal Manager at Sahara
- Chidi Odoemenam — Senior Associate at Rendeavour Nigeria
- Damilola Wright — Lawyer
- Toyin Aiyepola — Lawyer
Entrepreneurship
- Nathan Nwachukwu — CEO of Klas
- Lukman Shobowale — Real Estate Expert
- Jumoke Dada — Award-winning Entrepreneur
- Victor Ehindero — A Visionary Tech entrepreneur
- Miracle Nwachukwu — Interior Designer
- Victor Adegbile — CEO at Land Republic Limited
- Bella Victor — Chairman of Lander Estate
- Bright Sekoni — CEO of Audacia Properties
- Sandra Chukwudozie — Founder & CEO – Salpha Energy
- Noah Ibrahim — Co-Founder – Eatnow.ng
Agriculture
- Emmanuel Negedu — CEO of AgriLife youth
- Joshua Ifezue — Founder of Jofez Agro
- Joshua Okpata — Exxon Mobil Undergraduate Scholar
Technology
- Weevil Company — Hansel Okeke and Germaine Okeke, Founders of Weevil Company
- Victor Fatanmi — CEO of Fullgapco
- David Onilude — Tech Enthusiast
- Yanmo Omoregbe — Co-founder and COO of Bamboo
- Goodness Kayode — CEO of Sendchamp
- Shodipo Ayomide — Engineering and Developer Relations Leader
- Iyinoluwa Deborah Raj
Photography
- Chika Onuu — Photographer and Videographer
- Opeyemi Femi Oke — Photographer
- Deji Oluokun
- Ngozieme — Photographer
- Akindele Ibukun — Lead director for VISUALCHEF.HO
- Bolarinwa (Horlaof Lagos) — Owner of HOL Academy
Advocacy and Activism
- Muhammad Kolo Muhammad — Play Metro
- Odanye Kehinde — Youth Advocate
- Osariemen Grace Omoruyi — Founder of Restorative Justice for Africa
- Tobiloba Osogbiye — Public Affairs Officer
Sport
- Victor Osimhen — Footballer
- Tobi Amusan — Nigerian track and Field Athlete
- Asisat Oshoala — Footballer
- Michelle Alozie — Footballer
- Mary Busayo Olatunji — Squash Player
- Ese Brume — Athlete
ON-Air Personality
- Emmanuel Onwuka — Journalist
- Ilowitdflo — TV Presenter
- Karen Dimkpa — Queen of Pop Radio
- Laila Johnson Salami — Co-Anchor on Arise TV
- Anita Akuffo — Host and a Presenter
- Adesola Balikis —Radio Presenter
Journalism
- Deborah Tolu Kayode — Communications Specialist
- Akinlade Abiodun — Writer
- Pelumi Salako — Freelance Journalist
- Ore Ogunbiyi — Economist
Intrapreneurship
- Tutu Adetunmbi — Content Marketing Consultant
- Solomon O. Ayodele — Head of Innovation at WEMA Bank
- Ernesto O. Dibia — Medical Laboratory scientist
- Victor Okpala — Manager of Spotify
- Precious Akpan — Businesswoman
Health and Wellness
- Mmekidmfon Umanah — Business Executive
- Dr Princess Ike — Public Health Optometrist
- Emmanuel Oni — Businessman
- Victor Amusan — Health Tracker
Fashion
- Uyiosa Omoregbe — Owner of NASO Clothing Brand
- Rhoda Aguonigho — Fashion Consultant
- Thebetsile Thebe Magugu — Fashion Designer
- Veekee James — Fashion Designer
- Gbemisola Okunlola — Founder of ALONUKO
Film
- Abdulazeez Greene — Cinematographer
- TG Omori — Music Video Director
- Ovi Odiete — Nollywood Actor
- Nora Awolowo — Producer, Cinematographer, and Filmmaker
- Steven Ndukwu — Travel and Real Estate Content Curator
- Ife Olujuyigbe — Filmmaker
- Niyi Fagbemi — Filmmaker
- Ifan Michael — Filmmaker
Acting
- Mike Afolarin — Actor
- Rahama Sadau — Actress
- Moshood Fattah — Actor
- Emeka Nwagbaraocha — Actor
- Ama Qamata — Actress
- Olumide Oworu — Actor
- Tobi Bakre — Actor
- Genovevah Umeh — Actress
- Scarlet Gomez — Actress
Content Creation
- Layi Wasabi — Content Creator
- Fisayo Fosudo — Visual Storyteller
- Eniola Korty Olanrewaju — Filmmaker
- Salem King — Content Creator
- The Wisdom Man — Content Creator
- Maryam Apaokagi — Comedienne
- Samuel. A Perry ( Broda Shaggi) — Comedian
Music
- Ayra Starr — Singer
- Asake — Artist
- Libianca — Cameroonian Singer
- Aya Nakamura — French Singer
- Tay C — French Singer and Songwriter
Governance
- Hakeem Onasanya — Head of Startups
- Igunbor Sarah — Senior Assistant to Edo State Governor
- Mustapha Isa Ozo — Managing Director of A Public Relations and Digital Communication Company
- Seun Olufemi White — Lawyer
- Rukayatt Shittu — Journalist
- Khalil — Halilu
Community Action
- GodsFavour Ahimisi — Game Changer in Community Action
- Ndasadu lau Idris Bilyaminu — Founder of YapDfAfrica
- Chioma Ukpabi — Founder of SUWK
- Salawu Azeez — Climate Activist
- Iresalewa Muhammed Bello — Founder of Nimah Andreh
Arts and Literature
- Haneefah Abdulraman — Writer
- Michael Dubby — Entrepreneur
- Morenike Olusanya — Book Cover Artist
Dance
- Izzy Odigie — Choreographer
- Regina Eigbe — Choreographer
- Sherrie Silver — Philanthropist
- Dream Catchers — Dance Group
Creativity and Innovation
- Victoria Adesanmi — Interior Designer
- Hauwa Lawal — Screenwriter
- Babatunde Sanni of Ikorodu Bois
- Intissar Bashir Kurfi — Environmentalist
Service to the Young
- Melody Fidel — Entrepreneur
- Bosun Tijani — Minister of Communications