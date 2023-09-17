From Hilda Baci to Asake, Here Are This Year’s The Future Awards Africa Nominees

On Sunday, September 24, the versatile actor Tayo Faniran and the ever-graceful actress Idia Aisien took the stage to unveil the nominees for the 17th edition of The Future Awards Africa. This year’s theme, “Defying Odds, Inspiring Greatness,” aptly captures the essence of the event.

The list of nominees is an impressive showcase of individuals who have excelled and broken barriers in their respective fields. It includes notable names such as content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Guinness world record-holding Chef Hilda Baci, acclaimed entrepreneur Jumoke Dada, Nigerian track and field sensation Tobi Amusan, singer-songwriter Asake, popular comedian Broda Shaggi, MTV VJ search star Omonhinmin ‘ILO’ Ilooise, and many more.

The organisers have curated a list that truly embodies the spirit of defying norms and leaving an indelible mark on youth culture across the continent. The nominees span 25 categories, totalling 128 individuals, who have undergone three rigorous judging stages.

Who will emerge as the 25 award winners? See the complete list of nominees below:

Young Person of the Year

Hilda Baci — Guinness World Record Holder

Oluwaseyi Moejoh — Climate Change and Youth Development Activist

Victor Osimhen — Professional Footballer

Rena Wakama — Coach of D’Tigress

Precious Eniayeka — Founder at Stellar Initiative

Enioluwa Adeoluwa — Content Creator

Education

Aliu Toluwani Victor — CEO of Royal foundation Africa

Sultan Akintunde — CO founder and CTO AltSchool Africa

Demilade Adelaja — SDG Youth Advocate

Adaora Nwodo — Tech Content Creator

Uchechi Rochas — Director General of Rochas Foundation

Professional service

Oghenerukevwe Toka — Social Media Manager, Consultant, and Coach

Phoebe Dami-Asolo — Marketing and Commercial Professional

Olubukayo Ewuoso — Digital Marketing Officer

Muhumuza Brian — Intercontinental Publicist

Fatima Jimanate Umar — Development Group Impact Analyst

Law

Bioku Benjamin — Legal Manager at Sahara

Chidi Odoemenam — Senior Associate at Rendeavour Nigeria

Damilola Wright — Lawyer

Toyin Aiyepola — Lawyer

Entrepreneurship

Nathan Nwachukwu — CEO of Klas

Lukman Shobowale — Real Estate Expert

Jumoke Dada — Award-winning Entrepreneur

Victor Ehindero — A Visionary Tech entrepreneur

Miracle Nwachukwu — Interior Designer

Victor Adegbile — CEO at Land Republic Limited

Bella Victor — Chairman of Lander Estate

Bright Sekoni — CEO of Audacia Properties

Sandra Chukwudozie — Founder & CEO – Salpha Energy

Noah Ibrahim — Co-Founder – Eatnow.ng

Agriculture

Emmanuel Negedu — CEO of AgriLife youth

Joshua Ifezue — Founder of Jofez Agro

Joshua Okpata — Exxon Mobil Undergraduate Scholar

Technology

Weevil Company — Hansel Okeke and Germaine Okeke, Founders of Weevil Company

Victor Fatanmi — CEO of Fullgapco

David Onilude — Tech Enthusiast

Yanmo Omoregbe — Co-founder and COO of Bamboo

Goodness Kayode — CEO of Sendchamp

Shodipo Ayomide — Engineering and Developer Relations Leader

Iyinoluwa Deborah Raj

Photography

Chika Onuu — Photographer and Videographer

Opeyemi Femi Oke — Photographer

Deji Oluokun

Ngozieme — Photographer

Akindele Ibukun — Lead director for VISUALCHEF.HO

Bolarinwa (Horlaof Lagos) — Owner of HOL Academy

Advocacy and Activism

Muhammad Kolo Muhammad — Play Metro

Odanye Kehinde — Youth Advocate

Osariemen Grace Omoruyi — Founder of Restorative Justice for Africa

Tobiloba Osogbiye — Public Affairs Officer

Sport

Victor Osimhen — Footballer

Tobi Amusan — Nigerian track and Field Athlete

Asisat Oshoala — Footballer

Michelle Alozie — Footballer

Mary Busayo Olatunji — Squash Player

Ese Brume — Athlete

ON-Air Personality

Emmanuel Onwuka — Journalist

Ilowitdflo — TV Presenter

Karen Dimkpa — Queen of Pop Radio

Laila Johnson Salami — Co-Anchor on Arise TV

Anita Akuffo — Host and a Presenter

Adesola Balikis —Radio Presenter

Journalism

Deborah Tolu Kayode — Communications Specialist

Akinlade Abiodun — Writer

Pelumi Salako — Freelance Journalist

Ore Ogunbiyi — Economist

Intrapreneurship

Tutu Adetunmbi — Content Marketing Consultant

Solomon O. Ayodele — Head of Innovation at WEMA Bank

Ernesto O. Dibia — Medical Laboratory scientist

Victor Okpala — Manager of Spotify

Precious Akpan — Businesswoman

Health and Wellness

Mmekidmfon Umanah — Business Executive

Dr Princess Ike — Public Health Optometrist

Emmanuel Oni — Businessman

Victor Amusan — Health Tracker

Fashion

Uyiosa Omoregbe — Owner of NASO Clothing Brand

Rhoda Aguonigho — Fashion Consultant

Thebetsile Thebe Magugu — Fashion Designer

Veekee James — Fashion Designer

Gbemisola Okunlola — Founder of ALONUKO

Film

Abdulazeez Greene — Cinematographer

TG Omori — Music Video Director

Ovi Odiete — Nollywood Actor

Nora Awolowo — Producer, Cinematographer, and Filmmaker

Steven Ndukwu — Travel and Real Estate Content Curator

Ife Olujuyigbe — Filmmaker

Niyi Fagbemi — Filmmaker

Ifan Michael — Filmmaker

Acting

Mike Afolarin — Actor

Rahama Sadau — Actress

Moshood Fattah — Actor

Emeka Nwagbaraocha — Actor

Ama Qamata — Actress

Olumide Oworu — Actor

Tobi Bakre — Actor

Genovevah Umeh — Actress

Scarlet Gomez — Actress

Content Creation

Layi Wasabi — Content Creator

Fisayo Fosudo — Visual Storyteller

Eniola Korty Olanrewaju — Filmmaker

Salem King — Content Creator

The Wisdom Man — Content Creator

Maryam Apaokagi — Comedienne

Samuel. A Perry ( Broda Shaggi) — Comedian

Music

Ayra Starr — Singer

Asake — Artist

Libianca — Cameroonian Singer

Aya Nakamura — French Singer

Tay C — French Singer and Songwriter

Governance

Hakeem Onasanya — Head of Startups

Igunbor Sarah — Senior Assistant to Edo State Governor

Mustapha Isa Ozo — Managing Director of A Public Relations and Digital Communication Company

Seun Olufemi White — Lawyer

Rukayatt Shittu — Journalist

Khalil — Halilu

Community Action

GodsFavour Ahimisi — Game Changer in Community Action

Ndasadu lau Idris Bilyaminu — Founder of YapDfAfrica

Chioma Ukpabi — Founder of SUWK

Salawu Azeez — Climate Activist

Iresalewa Muhammed Bello — Founder of Nimah Andreh

Arts and Literature

Haneefah Abdulraman — Writer

Michael Dubby — Entrepreneur

Morenike Olusanya — Book Cover Artist

Dance

Izzy Odigie — Choreographer

Regina Eigbe — Choreographer

Sherrie Silver — Philanthropist

Dream Catchers — Dance Group

Creativity and Innovation

Victoria Adesanmi — Interior Designer

Hauwa Lawal — Screenwriter

Babatunde Sanni of Ikorodu Bois

Intissar Bashir Kurfi — Environmentalist

Service to the Young