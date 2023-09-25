How Nollywood Celebs Showed Up for the Private Screening of Mo Abudu’s Short Films “My Perfect Life” & “Iyawo Mi”

Nollywood, Nigeria’s fast-growing and evolving film industry, witnessed a glamorous and star-studded affair as renowned media mogul and filmmaker Mo Abudu stepped into the director’s chair for her debut projects, “Iyawo Mi” and “Her Perfect Life.”

The screenings of these much-anticipated projects brought together Nollywood stars and prominent figures from the Nigerian entertainment scene.

Stars like Rita Dominic, Juliet Ibrahim, Stan Nze, Sharon Ooja, Shaffy Bello, Tomike Adeoye, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Osas Ighodaro, and Omowunmi Onalaja all lit up the red carpet in stunning fashion ensembles.

“Iyawo Mi” and “Her Perfect Life” from Mo Abudu Films mark Mo Abudu’s foray into directing, adding another feather to her cap, which already boasts numerous successful productions through her company, EbonyLife Media.

See the highlights below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHAFFY BELLO (@iamshaffybello)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon ooja Egwurube💄🎀💋 (@sharonooja)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Dominic-Anosike (@ritadominic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)