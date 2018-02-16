Lami Phillips joins Harrysong’s Alter Plate Music

BellaNaija

Neo-Soul/Afro-pop singer & songwriter Lami Phillips has been unveiled as the First Lady of Alter Plate Music which is run by singer Harrysong.

The singer has been on the music scene for quite a while, also working as a stage and screen actor.

She released her debut album Intuition in 2009 and it housed the hit single Know featuring M.I.

Harrysong revealed the news on his Instagram account this morning with a photo of Lami signing the contract and wrote;

Welcome to the family=Welcome on board Queen @lamiphillipsworld@alterplatemusic to the world


Photo Credit: Instagram – @iamharrysong

