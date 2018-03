Following the success of her songs –ย Konibaje featuring 9ice & Skales and Neybor, sultry singer Toby Greyย gets up on another level for the new year with a new shade of grey.

Looking ahead to getting her fans entertained, Toby Grey released new photos to make a kick off statement for the year.

See photos below:

Photography – Amazing Klef

Styling – TLQ

Make Up – Beautiful Africana