16 Types of People You’ll See at the #BlackPanther Premiere in Nigeria

One of the most anticipated movies of the year Black Panther will be released today worldwide and because it’s the first Black/Africa focused superhero movie by Marvel Comics, the dress codes for most premieres have been “African Royalty”.
Today, the movie will premiere in Nigeria, the Nigeria premiere is in collaboration with Africa’s Global Bank – UBA, and we honestly can’t wait to see how celebrities and guests will show the world what “African Royalty” really is. You already know our fashion game is on fleek all day every day, right?
While we may not know exactly what people will wear to the premiere today, we know the kinds of people that’ll be there.
Disclaimer, this post is just for laughs we are in no way trying to belittle anyone at all.
The Ebukas
These set of people always get it right when it comes to their outfits. They do tend to go overboard but it works…
If you’re wondering why they call this set of people, just search for “Ebuka #BAAD2017 Agbada” on Google. You’re welcome.
The One Whose Tailor Messed Him Up
This set of people will try to Ebuka tonight, but, you know, better luck next time. The tailor decided to do what was in his/her own mind and not what the client wants. End result? This:
The One Who Got the Memo but Wore What He Wanted Anyway
Yup!
When you see them, just mind your business, is it your suit?
The One Who tried his best but…
But why? Anyway, don’t blame them, they tried to follow the dress code but their “village people” have been having vigil every night in the last 21 days. They’re the ones that’ll wear Indian outfits when the dress code says “Arabian Nights”
The Over-Zealous One
Aunty, it’s not your wedding ceremony. Uncle, it’s not your chieftaincy title installation. Oga sir, it’s not your kingship coronation. These slayers are the ones that’ll do the most and look great while at it.
The Ones that Think Wakanda is Zamunda
The Couple That Slays Together
They put on “and co” and stole the night, even when they don’t do “and co” it’s double wahala. They look good together and their fabric and tailors? Heavensent.
By the way, “and co” is used when a couple wears the same fabric to an event. It is different from Asoebi because it’s just the both of them. Plus they can wear same/complimentary colour outfits.
The Couple That’s Just There for the PDA
The movie and red carpet come secondary. They may put on “and co” just to blend in, but their primary goal? To not take hands off each other. Red carpet doesn’t bother them. After all, there are no red carpets in Wakanda.
The One in the Valentine Spirit
You must see a touch of red in their outfit. After all, this is the month of love, right?
The One That’s Looking for Bae
We’re still in the month of love and Valentine’s Love is better late than never right? These one are going dressed to kill.
The One with “a touch of African”
These are the ones who don’t have
clean traditional wear or sharp tailors on speed dial. So they’ll wear a suit, use a piece of ankara fabric as a pocket square and then buy a cap from the brothers from the North in traffic. DONE!
The Casual Guy… The One That Doesn’t Send
“I just came for the movie abeg, all this red carpet doesn’t concern me.” The Mr and/or Ms I just came for this movie and nothing else. What’s my business with red carpet? Are there red carpets in Wakanda?
The “I Just Got Back” – from the Village
The village will not stop this one from experiencing such a moment in history! Must. Watch. Black. Panther!!!
The Asoebi Gang
Asoebi, is Yoruba for “fabric of the family”. Asoebi is worn when a group of people – family – decide to wear the same fabric for an occasion.
These ones have tailors that can deliver in a few hours on their speed dial and will make outfits for the whole family in record time and they’ll all still look good. May you find such tailors in this your life.
The Crew
“Guys! We should totally go see the Black Panther movie and rep for Wakanda!”, said one guy to a few of his friends.
The result:
And of course… The Black Panther Himself
There are no words.
hahahaha. my chest
Funny and quite accurate :). Can’t wait to see the end result across the fashion spectrum. Good or bad o, let’s go.
Amazing, cant wait! The three guys in black panther inspired agbada are amazing!
Subtle 🌴🌴🌴🌴: They’re the ones that’ll wear Indian outfits when the dress code says “Arabian Nights”
My friends sewed clothes to go see this movie. I couldn’t believe my eyes. Anyways its an addition to their wardrobes.
i’m on my third gele tutorial for my black panther gele.. i wonder how i am going to be chased out of the cinema.. will my gele be snatched off my head unceremoniously (I am drawing inspiration from Madam Kofo you see) or will i simply be carried out and dumped outside the cinema for my occasional “yaaaaaassss lord” and commentary. I have made sure to avoid all trailers, pictures, articles, status, social media info…. I have blocked two friends who tried to break my spirit (they will be unblocked once i see the movie) . point is- the hype is strong with me!!!!!
i wonder if i should use gree and white gele or black gele? or gold and black?
Black and gold as per black royalty!
Chile, I’m already planning outfits with my very extra friend, Black Panther on Black history month?! Come on you gotta do it for the culture!
YQY! 😂 black and gold ni o! Royalty things ✊🏾✊🏾
Me sef watch tutorial for my headwrap… have fun tonight kindred sistren 😘😘
Done and dusted! I was beautifully close to being the overzealous decked out slay queen, while my date was the casual ‘I don’t send’. Well I hope he didn’t send looking like my houdeboy 😂😂😜😜
Long story short, the movie was lit!!
p.s. I may or may not be having Chadwick’s babies… all the things we’ve done in my head… HMMN! Lawdamarcy!
Lol, you all are funny. My sister is the type that can turn up in that village costume with African facial/body art to complete it. So author, na you sabi! lmao. Was trying to watch the movie until the dust settles, but y’all got me hyped. I’ll probably watch the movie this weekend. Not wearing African though. lol
Lmaoooooooo. Ah I have missed you. I’m not seeing it until Sunday unfortunately. Still on still. I have brought out the Ankara, gele and to match bag and shoes.. I am naturally dramatic; this just gives me an excuse to be even more extra! 😂😂😂😂 I actually sent out a text to everyone going with me giving detailed dress code 😂😂 no one will follow it, beht still we have to try sha.
Ps: how was the date *wink wink*
Too late C-bawlar. I already missed my period from looking at Chawdwick chocolateness on posters alone.
LOLOLOLOLOLOL Nice write up BN!
Very funny write up. Bella naija una try… lol
Na wa.
So Mocheddah called you guys out on this article and you just respected yourselves and took down her picture and sub just like that?
Lol! Interesting.
You guys sha…. cowards. You put up Mochedda and then take her off. Jokers! If Mochedda or her team, do not have a sense of humor particularly after that disclaimer up there, who’s to blame? But then, BN and its unnecessary need to play safe. Irritating.
I still find it hard to believe that people think Mocheddah overdressed to Omotola’s birthday celebration. Judging based on the based of the event ‘Royal Glam’, she nailed it and beautifully so. 99% percent of the attendees didn’t pay attention to the theme and that’s why she looked different and somewhat odd. She served 100% Royal Glam Hotness.
Hi guys. I know I’m not suppose to chat here being South African but can all of us Africans live each other please brother and sisters, I just want to spread the love
the whole world see us africans as big joke a s—hole and I can leave with that but the hate we have for one another is unbearable
“The One Whose Tailor Messed Him Up” is off the chain hilarious!! What can you do though? It’s not like you can sue the tailor. Lol.