Chocolate City artist Ruby Gyang releases her first single for the year and she titled this one Oya Dance.

With classic vocals, Ruby Gyang mixes Afro Soul with Folk music to bring a fine blend in this new dance track, written and produced by Abuja based Producer/Song Writer Attanella.

“For the ones willing to risk it all in the pursuit of happiness, this is for you” – Ruby Gyang

Get “Oya Dance” here

Listen to preview below: