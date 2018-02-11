“You left an indelible mark in my life” – Eric Arubayi’s wife Chinonso pens Tribute to him one year After his Passing

Today marks one year since gospel singer Eric Arubayi passed away and his wife Chinonso penned a tribute on her Instagram page.
She wrote:
💔 Its been 365 days endured… 365 days survived. 365 days of trying to make sense of you leaving me… Hmmn….Makdaddy, you left an indelible mark in my life and I carry a million memories of you in my heart, my body, my brain. Keep singing with the angels ❤ #1yearafterloss
Eric’s management team also released an official statement through the late singer’s Instagram page.
It reads:
We remember… ONE year on.
On behalf of Eric Arubayi (Jr), we the family will like to thank you for your support through out the past one year. It’s been a time of reflection for us and our consolation is that we know Eric is in a better place. He will continue to be part of us, and we are grateful for the time he spent with here.
God bless you all.
Signed: Management Team.
#ericliveson
My goodness, i still find this guy’s death unbelievable, I pray God continues to strengthen his wife and his other family members. Eric, continue to rest in the Lord. The angels would be glad to have you with them.
I don’t know Eric personally but this was one passing that hurt me deep down. I prayed for chinonso every day for months. I prayed that God would be with her and never leave her. We cannot explain a lot of mysteries on this earth but take heart my dear. God will cover you and your son! You remain in my prayers.
same here…..it was such a painful departure. The way people are dying these days is scary particularly people with good heart. May you continue to rest in peace Eric. Take heart Chino..
This is so painful.
Man, Eric’s death hit me so deeply, still not over it. I literally think about his passing like I know him personally. So, I can’t imagine what his wife, family and close friends are going through. My peace of mind comes with knowing, he’s in heaven.
I pray, God’s grace and strength will continue to rest on his wife and family.
I’m telling you. It hit me so bad and the shocking party is I don’t even know him. For months I kept thinking about it so I couldn’t imagine how his wife was feeling. It’s not easy but you can tell she’s a very strong woman. I pray God continues to uphold, bless and strengthen her. God bless you, Chinonso.
You were such a bright star, who would have thought you were meant to be a candle in the wind. Your exit was very painful o, you don’t want to imagine how many people felt the pain. Rest in peace bro.