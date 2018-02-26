How much Should you reveal to your Partner? WATCH this Episode of New Vlog Series “Lolo Speaks”

On-air personality Omotunde Adebola-David, popularly known as Lolo, has launched her YouTube channel where she will be hosting a vlog series tagged “Lolo Speaks“.
On “Lolo Speaks”, she will share her thoughts on topical relationship issues, family, single motherhood, and sex.
On a new episode of the series, she’s speaks on “How much one can reveal about him or herself to their partner in the early stages of relationship”?
Watch:
Nice stuff Lolo
But next time, tune down the volume of the background song
Then the “shrishri” sound should vamoose biko.
Thanks
Actually quite nice …👍..
She speaks well too. Non biased and educative stuff.
Well done Lolo. I will watch next one.
But wait, how come you’re omotunde …… Maybe some mixed background .
You’re great in jenifa’s diary too Adaku ….