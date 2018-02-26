BellaNaija

How much Should you reveal to your Partner? WATCH this Episode of New Vlog Series "Lolo Speaks"

26.02.2018

On-air personality Omotunde Adebola-David, popularly known as Lolo, has launched her YouTube channel where she will be hosting a vlog series tagged “Lolo Speaks“.

On “Lolo Speaks”, she will share her thoughts on topical relationship issues, family, single motherhood, and sex.

On a new episode of the series, she’s speaks on “How much one can reveal about him or herself to their partner in the early stages of relationship”?

Watch:

2 Comments on How much Should you reveal to your Partner? WATCH this Episode of New Vlog Series “Lolo Speaks”
  • Oma February 27, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Nice stuff Lolo

    But next time, tune down the volume of the background song

    Then the “shrishri” sound should vamoose biko.

    Thanks

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Social Media 9 February 27, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Actually quite nice …👍..
    She speaks well too. Non biased and educative stuff.
    Well done Lolo. I will watch next one.
    But wait, how come you’re omotunde …… Maybe some mixed background .
    You’re great in jenifa’s diary too Adaku ….

    Love this! 7 Reply
