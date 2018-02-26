BellaNaija

“I believe my father” – Ivanka Trump says after being questioned about U.S President’s Sexual Misconduct Accusations

26.02.2018

"I believe my father" - Ivanka Trump questioned about her father's Sexual Misconduct Accusations - BellaNaija

Ivanka Trump, daughter of the U.S. President Donald Trump was in an interview on the Today Show asked if she believed those who have accused her father of sexual misconduct.

Several women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, from the time he was running for office to after he was elected president.

Ivanka, on the Today Show, was asked if she believed the claims, which her father has repeatedly denied.

She wasn’t happy with the question, and made it quite clear, saying:

I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it.

She went on to say she believes her father. “I know my father,” she said.

See a portion of the interview below:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/968103581944606720

6 Comments on “I believe my father” – Ivanka Trump says after being questioned about U.S President’s Sexual Misconduct Accusations
  • NDBabe February 26, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Thank goodness you have a daughter. If your father is a goodman, they will meet only good men. If he raped or harassed people, the table will turn in your direction. That is life. So you dont need to respond to people. What will be will be.

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • Diamond February 27, 2018 at 9:22 am

      Chelsea Clinton has a daughter too. So yes to your pronouncement.

      Love this! 3
    • omomo February 27, 2018 at 10:19 am

      @ diamond …lol..some people didn’t get the sarcasm

      Love this! 5
  • Udegbunam Chukwudi February 26, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    You people want her to coman play rough play with her inheritance? Hian,

    Love this! 41 Reply
    • Fashionista February 27, 2018 at 9:56 am

      LMAO! Exactly. What else did the interviewer expect her to say?

      Love this! 8
  • Ec February 27, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Why wouldn’t you. You work in his presidency.
    Disgusting all of them

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

