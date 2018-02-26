Seven reportedly killed in Kaduna Violence

Seven people have reportedly lost their lives after violence erupted in the Kaduna town of Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government area, The Cable reports.

While the exact cause of the violence is said to be unknown, it was reported that it has religious undertones.

Many people were said to have sustained injuries, while several houses also got burnt in the violence.

According to a security source who spoke to The Cable, 7 bodies were counted after security officials intervened.

Aliyu Mukhtar, spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, said the situation has been brought under control. He said:

We got a distress called in the morning that there was tension in Kasuwan Magani. The assistant commissioner of police is already there as I am talking to you with his men. Mobile policemen have been deployed to the place. So the situation has been brought under control. I cannot give details about the cause of the problem now until investigations are concluded. We are yet to obtain number of casualties but we are on top of the situation.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in a statement released by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, asked that the perpetrators be brought to book. He said:

Security agencies must investigate this unfortunate incident, arrest and make available for prosecution the perpetrators. The government condemns the violence and regrets the wanton shattering of lives.