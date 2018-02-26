BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Seven reportedly killed in Kaduna Violence

26.02.2018 at By 1 Comment

Seven reportedly killed in Kaduna Violence - BellaNaija

Seven people have reportedly lost their lives after violence erupted in the Kaduna town of Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government area, The Cable reports.

While the exact cause of the violence is said to be unknown, it was reported that it has religious undertones.

Many people were said to have sustained injuries, while several houses also got burnt in the violence.

According to a security source who spoke to The Cable, 7 bodies were counted after security officials intervened.

Aliyu Mukhtar, spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, said the situation has been brought under control. He said:

We got a distress called in the morning that there was tension in Kasuwan Magani. The assistant commissioner of police is already there as I am talking to you with his men.

Mobile policemen have been deployed to the place. So the situation has been brought under control.

I cannot give details about the cause of the problem now until investigations are concluded. We are yet to obtain number of casualties but we are on top of the situation.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in a statement released by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, asked that the perpetrators be brought to book. He said:

Security agencies must investigate this unfortunate incident, arrest and make available for prosecution the perpetrators.

The government condemns the violence and regrets the wanton shattering of lives.

1 Comments on Seven reportedly killed in Kaduna Violence
  • ify February 27, 2018 at 9:27 am

    ”the perpetrators be brought to book”…..and it ends there…sic

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija