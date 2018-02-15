New Music: Femi Kuti – Na Their Way Be That

Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti, releases a “hopeful, horn-fueled song” Na Their Way Be That, from his forth coming 10th LP, One People One World.

Femi explains the single as “an easy explanation as to why some people act in a negative way … It’s just their nature, and it explains why they should be ignored.”

This is the singer’s second single from One People One World LP, out February 23rd.

The whole project comes from a depth that Femi believes should inspire the younger generation in areas that will instigate social change positively.

