BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

New Video: D’Banj – Shoulda

16.02.2018 at By 6 Comments

With Issa Banger by D’Banj still getting steady spins on radio and television, the DKM head honcho decides to lets go of a spanking new video titled Shoulda taken off his King Don Come LP released last year.

Hit Play below!

6 Comments on New Video: D’Banj – Shoulda
  • olorire February 16, 2018 at 6:42 am

    nawa o when will they let this beat rest. Also putting naked girls in your video won’t make your song sound nice.

    Love this! 34 Reply
    • Fleur February 17, 2018 at 12:00 am

      Sorry, this is not DBanj. I feel like I am not in Manhattan right now. Instead I am in a buka near my village in teh Southeast and the lights are really dim and I am digging into a bowl of hot peppery isi ewu with agu ekwe music playing. Nah, DBanj, this is not you. Listen to your old songs and be inspired. Ikenga music is nat for you. You see when Flavor sings this it will come out beautifully. He does local well. This is not only too juvy for you, it is almost like you are trying to operationalize a context and persona that is not yours. I dunno. JUst stop already. We love you. We want your hits.

      Love this! 4
  • mimi February 16, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Trash as usual

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • edie February 16, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Must the video be like this? loads of emptiness, better deliver true creativity. wasted 3 minutes

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Cocolette February 16, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    Dbanj you’re more than this na, what is this?!!!! 😔

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • My name: Chika February 17, 2018 at 9:15 am

    At every bend Dbanj claims he gets blessings from paying Tithes, to the extent of getting in the face of Freeze recently.

    Whilst he pays tithes, his music gets poorer. I thought he was educated enough to be able to read up the Bible on Tithes.

    So sorry Mr. dbanj, you are done in, pity….buzz off you this old hag

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija