New Video: D’Banj – Shoulda

With Issa Banger by D’Banj still getting steady spins on radio and television, the DKM head honcho decides to lets go of a spanking new video titled Shoulda taken off his King Don Come LP released last year.
Hit Play below!
16.02.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 6 Comments
nawa o when will they let this beat rest. Also putting naked girls in your video won’t make your song sound nice.
Sorry, this is not DBanj. I feel like I am not in Manhattan right now. Instead I am in a buka near my village in teh Southeast and the lights are really dim and I am digging into a bowl of hot peppery isi ewu with agu ekwe music playing. Nah, DBanj, this is not you. Listen to your old songs and be inspired. Ikenga music is nat for you. You see when Flavor sings this it will come out beautifully. He does local well. This is not only too juvy for you, it is almost like you are trying to operationalize a context and persona that is not yours. I dunno. JUst stop already. We love you. We want your hits.
Trash as usual
Must the video be like this? loads of emptiness, better deliver true creativity. wasted 3 minutes
Dbanj you’re more than this na, what is this?!!!! 😔
At every bend Dbanj claims he gets blessings from paying Tithes, to the extent of getting in the face of Freeze recently.
Whilst he pays tithes, his music gets poorer. I thought he was educated enough to be able to read up the Bible on Tithes.
So sorry Mr. dbanj, you are done in, pity….buzz off you this old hag