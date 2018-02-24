Being psychologically and emotionally stable in Nigeria for over 40 years is not an easy task – Foluke Daramola Salako

Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola Salako has described Nigeria as a place which demands a lot from you psychologically and physically.

According to the Nigerian Herald, she says keeping her sanity intact has been one of the hardest things to do in Nigeria. In her words;

The turbulent thing I have faced especially in a place like Nigeria is that we are practically under pressure as celebrities. People keep demanding things from us and they don’t care how we meet their demands. They put a lot of pressure on me. Being psychologically and emotionally stable in Nigeria for over 40 years has not been an easy task. People see the glamour on the television screen and believe that is how we live in reality. Being psychologically stable despite all odds like living up to expectation, the pressure of living the way you want to and also even differentiating reality from showbiz has not been easy. Those are my turbulent times. A good thing about being a celebrity, however, is that when you are known, you are celebrated and it opens doors for you. Being known gives you a voice when others are struggling to get a voice.

She also describes her previous marriage as one of the worst times of her life;

Another turbulent time for me was when I had to leave my first marriage. I would say I left the marriage as a shadow of myself. When I left that marriage, I felt less than myself and I felt the world had come to an end. That was a time in my life that was very turbulent. What I dread most in my life is to have a broken home and I experienced it with my first marriage. So I would say that was a time in my life that was really turbulent. But a very lovely and good time in my life was when I met the man I am married to. It was a wonderful time in my life.

Photo Credit: Instagram – @folukedaramolasalako