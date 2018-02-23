BellaNaija

Nigerians react to Buhari’s “How are your cattle rearers?” “Joke” to Benue Governor Ortom

23.02.2018 at By 10 Comments

Nigerians react to President Buhari "mocking" Benue Governor over Herdsmen Killings - BellaNaija

A video has been circulating on social media showing President Muhammadu Buhari giving a handshake to Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.

In the video recorded during the Council of State meeting, the president can be heard asking the governor, “How are your cattle rearers?” a question people have described as mocking.

The question has been said to be in reference to the herdsmen killings ongoing in Benue State.

Nigerians have been reacting on social media, with some complimenting the president’s sense of humour, while others have condemned him, calling him insensitive.

He is also seen in the video joking with Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the demolition of the secretariat of an All Progressives Congress (APC) faction that suspended the governor.

Watch the video and see the comments below:

  • keke driver February 23, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    Very insensitivite question, this is the same incompetent man that vehemently refused to travel to Benue to visit the people after the cattle rearers killed their loved ones.

    2019 is just by the corner.

    Love this! 58 Reply
  • SmashingM February 23, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Highly insensitive. People were murdered, families lost their loved ones, thousands were rendered homeless, crops destroyed etc. and you joked about these? #kickbuhariout#

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • nene+ February 23, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    Good morning Nigerians. nene is neither shocked nor disappointed

    Love this! 32 Reply
    • Busarni February 23, 2018 at 6:44 pm

      Yassssss!!!!!! Me too. Looool…

      Love this! 12
    • Mz Socially Awkward…. February 23, 2018 at 8:47 pm

      When you repeatedly ask folk to read/study their own country’s history, they blissfully ignore the needful.

      Now please help me and peruse all these Nigerians acting brand new, as if his truth wasn’t always out there- the relic of a dictator from a past generation. Mbok, let’s stop this pretense of surprise every time he gives us a fresh dose of this insensitivity, it’s all he knows how to be. And we’ve always known that, any one of us who didn’t cannot lie that the proof wasn’t easy to discover.

      Love this! 29
    • FasholasLover February 24, 2018 at 4:15 am

      We said he was good for NOFFING and they called us wailers.

      Love this! 18
  • Bowl February 23, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    Make una enjoy !

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • KPỌMKWEM February 23, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    NIGERIANS SHOULD CONTINUE TO SAVOR THE DISH THEY PREPARED…

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Osebiso February 24, 2018 at 5:49 am

    I can’t help but notice that he didn’t shake any woman in the video. Abi are they not human beings? Na wa

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • tunmi February 24, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    The same guy that commented about his wife belonging in the other room… Okay

    Love this! 10 Reply
