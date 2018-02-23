Nigerians react to Buhari’s “How are your cattle rearers?” “Joke” to Benue Governor Ortom

A video has been circulating on social media showing President Muhammadu Buhari giving a handshake to Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.

In the video recorded during the Council of State meeting, the president can be heard asking the governor, “How are your cattle rearers?” a question people have described as mocking.

The question has been said to be in reference to the herdsmen killings ongoing in Benue State.

Nigerians have been reacting on social media, with some complimenting the president’s sense of humour, while others have condemned him, calling him insensitive.

He is also seen in the video joking with Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the demolition of the secretariat of an All Progressives Congress (APC) faction that suspended the governor.

Watch the video and see the comments below: