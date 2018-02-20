Kaduna APC Faction’s Office demolished days after suspending El-Rufai

An office building belonging to a faction of the Kaduna All Progressives Congress (APC) has been demolished days after suspending the state governor Nasir El-Rufai, Punch reports.

The faction, APC Akida and the Restoration APC, had only unveiled the office recently.

They had claimed that they had to stay away from the Kaduna APC headquarters along Ali Akilu Road due to the activities of thugs.

The faction had on Sunday suspended El-Rufai, and although the suspension was overturned on Monday by a faction of the Kaduna APC loyal to the governor, their office was demolished.

See a photo of the building below:

Photo Credit: Punch