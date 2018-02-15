15 to 22-Year-Old Entrepreneur? Here’s How to Apply for the 2018 Anzisha Prize

Hey BellaNaijarians!

Have you heard about the Anzisha Prize? The prize awards young entrepreneurs who have implemented innovative solutions to social challenges or started successful businesses.

Only 15 finalists from across Africa are selected to enjoy a lifelong fellowship.

The prize includes a 10-day all expense paid trip to South Africa for an entrepreneurship workshop, and a sharing of $100,000 for grand prize winners selected from the 15 finalists.

The prize is awarded to entrepreneurs between the ages of 15 and 22.

Visit HERE to apply for the prize.

Watch the video below to learn more about the prize: