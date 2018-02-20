Does a Woman’s Body Count Really Matter? Watch & Share your Thoughts on this Episode of #SeriousBanta

Watch as the cast of #SeriousBanta featuring media personality Taje Prest, popular photographer Demilade Roberts, Papa Omisore to name a few discuss the issue of sexual body count. In this video, the debate is on as some of the men seem to believe that a lady’s body count will be an issue if she has been with a number of men. The women argue that this is double standards.
What are your thoughts?
Cool content but get a boom MIC or something. It’s hard to hear the contributors save for when they are doing a piece to CAM.
I like this content. Similar to bkchat but i like the minds here
Demilade Roberts!!! God bless you. Why is the focus solely on women though? It is okay for a guy to have unlimited bodies, but women have to always ‘explain’? The decision to indulge in sex or not is solely yours as a woman. Your body, your decision. You should owe no one an explanation.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with being a woman that enjoys sex.
There are much bigger dragons to slay in relationships, and body counts should be at the bottom of that list
This Ade guy is aggressive! Gosh.