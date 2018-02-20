Remi Tinubu says her Husband was “Trashed” after Helping APC to Power in 2015

Remi Tinubu, the senator representing Lagos Central District, has complained that her husband Bola Tinubu was sidelined after helping President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015, Punch reports.

Tinubu said this in an interview on TVC’s Your View.

Her husband, she said, continues to help because of his love for the country.She said:

He was campaigning, I did too. We were running three campaigns in my house. And for him to be trashed like that? But I saw somebody who has love for this country. I hate to speak because when I stand in the front of God, I don’t want, because of this man, go to hell. Occasionally, I would chip in and I would say, ‘You’re still helping out? Why are you helping out?’ He would say, ‘This country matters to me more.’

Tinubu added that Buhari is still the one to beat in the 2019 elections.

She’s not campaigning for him, she said, but believes the poor still trusts him.

Change takes only one person to champion. And you need leadership. For me, Buhari is still the candidate to beat. Leadership is inspirational. Management is technical. If you have all the degrees and you’re smart and savvy, it is not about leadership. How many people are you inspiring? And Buhari, how many years has he been there? I am not campaigning for him. I am not; because I have looked at the dynamics; the poor still trust him. I will tell you: when it comes to integrity, Buhari has it. I don’t know about now.