Remi Tinubu says her Husband was “Trashed” after Helping APC to Power in 2015

Remi Tinubu, the senator representing Lagos Central District, has complained that her husband Bola Tinubu was sidelined after helping President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015, Punch reports.
Tinubu said this in an interview on TVC’s Your View.
Her husband, she said, continues to help because of his love for the country.She said:
He was campaigning, I did too. We were running three campaigns in my house. And for him to be trashed like that? But I saw somebody who has love for this country.
I hate to speak because when I stand in the front of God, I don’t want, because of this man, go to hell.
Occasionally, I would chip in and I would say, ‘You’re still helping out? Why are you helping out?’ He would say, ‘This country matters to me more.’
Tinubu added that Buhari is still the one to beat in the 2019 elections.
She’s not campaigning for him, she said, but believes the poor still trusts him.
Change takes only one person to champion. And you need leadership. For me, Buhari is still the candidate to beat. Leadership is inspirational. Management is technical. If you have all the degrees and you’re smart and savvy, it is not about leadership. How many people are you inspiring?
And Buhari, how many years has he been there? I am not campaigning for him. I am not; because I have looked at the dynamics; the poor still trust him. I will tell you: when it comes to integrity, Buhari has it. I don’t know about now.
This conversation is not that understandable. It’s as if some sentences are lost. Anyway, Nigerians are a people that pride themselves as high academic degree achievers.. But when it comes to the top positions of leadership in the country, it is the most bottom of the barrel that make it into those positions. We drop the bar so low for illiterates, people with questionable intellect to have a chance. This is why things that ought to be straightforward end up being disorganized. Nigerians are not looking for a leader that ‘inspires’ them, just do your work and that’s enough inspiration for us. Just provide the basic amenities and lay down the government structures for development and we the people will take it from there. Academic qualifications and strong experience in leadership positions is still the number one factual way to assess who should lead us. Enough of sacrificing intellect or people with the technical know-how over sentiments like ”he’s inspiring’ to people. After separating the wheat from the chaff, we would need to separate the educated illiterates from the educated literates. An educated illiterate does not know how to apply his knowledge. Since there is no test to determine this, I just use your appointees to determine if you are correct or mad in the head. Jonathan appointed Doyin Okupe as Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs. After watching Doyin on BBC hardtalk, I realized we are in big soup! Also you can see the shenanigans of Reno Omokri on twitter about “vaginas’ and ‘fishes’, it is a nail in the coffin on the quality of Jonathan’s assistants and advisers. Buhari’s appointees have been the biggest joke of the century. It is the biggest, because it ran on the platform of ‘change’. Lmao!
I think she is dropping the hint that Buhari never considered himself to the type to go through and understand a 500 page report on power generation. Just call Kyari to explain the report in five sentences in Hausa.
A complicated situation. I agree with Engoz that our leaders set the bar so low that is why Buhari won and even Babangida is repeating the voice of 1985 and some foreign press and saying it is like de ja vu again.
1984 Buhari
.nationalism
.lack technical know-how, never cared about the intricacies of the economy.
.cabal(mahmud tukur, mamman daura, lema jubrilu)
.totally sidelined even wanted to sack the people who brought him to power(babangida, aliyu mohammed)
.economy in tatters
.austerity
.did not trust lagos money ppl
2015 buhari
.no ism anymore
.lack technical know-how never cared about the intricacies of the economy
.cabal(mamman, kyari, daura)
.totally sidelined the people who brought him into power
.economy in tatters
.austerity
.no trust for lagos/commercial interest
We keep recycling the same people and expect different results. Let us wait till 2019 to see the result of our dumpster diving.
This woman and her husband, horrible opportunists. Love Nigeria my ass. Tell your thiefing husband to return half of what he stole from Lagos state and what he continues to steal. Buhari and team trashed him because they know he is a leper.
Everything he’s doing is for his own selfish interest, even he has to make his fellow ofe nmanu peeps keep licking the ass of the north…so much for one Nigeria
Tinubu will be dustbin come 2019. you talking about trash he will end up in bin itself.see yeye talk for your leperous mouth