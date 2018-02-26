BellaNaija

Olamide campaigns against Drug Abuse with Music Video for “Science Student” | Watch on BN

26.02.2018

Olamide has finally released the music video for his latest single Science Student. The 7-minute long clip shows the rapper walking through a building filled with drug addicts before finally breaking out signifying a win in the war against drug abuse.

The creative direction of the video was the brainchild of Kaffy while the video was shot and directed by Unlimited L.A.

Hit Play below!

7 Comments on Olamide campaigns against Drug Abuse with Music Video for “Science Student” | Watch on BN
  • killee February 26, 2018 at 3:30 am

    nice cool video. dope

    Love this! 12
  • MauBanks February 26, 2018 at 6:42 am

    …Leadership of his people is in Olamide`s destiny….God`s Grace is with you my brother,…I `m with you too…

    Love this! 9
  • moyo February 26, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Nice, but I can see influence of Micheal Jackson’s Thriller video

    Love this! 12
    • Olu February 26, 2018 at 3:22 pm

      For a music video, it’s good influence

      Love this! 9
  • McDinon February 26, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    The last dance part with Olamide is so dope !!!

    Love this! 9
  • Fendi February 26, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    No hating ba the message wasn’t exactly straight forward for me! It was a lil too bizzy in most scenes!I dint really like it tho!luv him tho

    Love this! 6
  • tunmi February 26, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    What does this have to do with drug abuse?

    Love this! 4
