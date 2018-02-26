Olamide campaigns against Drug Abuse with Music Video for “Science Student” | Watch on BN

Olamide has finally released the music video for his latest single Science Student. The 7-minute long clip shows the rapper walking through a building filled with drug addicts before finally breaking out signifying a win in the war against drug abuse.
The creative direction of the video was the brainchild of Kaffy while the video was shot and directed by Unlimited L.A.
Hit Play below!
nice cool video. dope
…Leadership of his people is in Olamide`s destiny….God`s Grace is with you my brother,…I `m with you too…
Nice, but I can see influence of Micheal Jackson’s Thriller video
For a music video, it’s good influence
The last dance part with Olamide is so dope !!!
No hating ba the message wasn’t exactly straight forward for me! It was a lil too bizzy in most scenes!I dint really like it tho!luv him tho
What does this have to do with drug abuse?