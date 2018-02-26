BellaNaija

26.02.2018

Tolani Otedola releases music video for "Tenderoni" featuring Skales | Watch on BN

Tolani (Otedola) unveils the music video for her debut single Tenderoni which features the Never Say Never Guy Skales.

The track was released late 2017 and the singer opens her 2018 account with the colorful visuals.

Hit Play below!

8 Comments on Tolani releases Music Video for “Tenderoni” featuring Skales | Watch on BN
  • kiki February 26, 2018 at 6:10 am

    Really nice….brought back some Brandy vibes

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Stephen Ron Wells February 26, 2018 at 6:55 am

    Job Well done tolani very good combination with scales

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • King bey February 26, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Sweet song plus nice visuals…I didn’t know Tolani is this pretty..The otedola girls are sooooo pretty..

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Anon February 26, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Good effort and I like it.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • clara February 26, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Nice video Tolani. Keep up the good work

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Ese February 26, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Not bad..but the ending though

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Cher February 27, 2018 at 3:00 am

    Tolani Go !!! I’m rooting for you!!!

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Ewa Ali February 27, 2018 at 4:54 am

    You go girl…the video is very colourful! I think the blue theme is your best…

    Love this! 21 Reply
