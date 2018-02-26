Tolani releases Music Video for “Tenderoni” featuring Skales | Watch on BN

Tolani (Otedola) unveils the music video for her debut single Tenderoni which features the Never Say Never Guy Skales.
The track was released late 2017 and the singer opens her 2018 account with the colorful visuals.
Hit Play below!
26.02.2018
Really nice….brought back some Brandy vibes
Job Well done tolani very good combination with scales
Sweet song plus nice visuals…I didn’t know Tolani is this pretty..The otedola girls are sooooo pretty..
Good effort and I like it.
Nice video Tolani. Keep up the good work
Not bad..but the ending though
Tolani Go !!! I’m rooting for you!!!
You go girl…the video is very colourful! I think the blue theme is your best…