Photographer creates Black Digital Model, the Internet Kicks

A London photographer Cameron-James Wilson is the creator of Shudu, a black digital model.
Shudu was modelled after black models like Duckie Thot, and has amassed a huge following on Instagram, with a repost from Fenty Beauty.
Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Wilson said Shudu is inspired by the recent “movement with dark skin models.”
He also revealed that Shudu was created using a 3D modelling program. He said:
Basically Shudu is my creation, she’s my art piece that I am working on at moment.
She is not a real model unfortunately, but she represents a lot of the real models of today. There’s a big kind of movement with dark skin models, so she represents them and is inspired by them.
I use a 3D modeling program. It’s like virtual photography, so once I create her, I can kind of pose her in certain ways.
The internet has however kicked against Shudu, saying it’s another way to avoid compensating black women, and to keep them out of public spaces.
See what they people say below:
Photo Credit: shudu.gram
What are we mad about this time?
the fact that he could have easily hired a black model than try to create one in 3d.. the creation of a black model in 3d isn’t something in and of itself to be angry about, art is always pushing the dimensions of society so.. but it is the fact that black women and models do struggle to break into that industry, he could have worked with a real life version instead?
It is the fact that he has referred to the black skin as a “big movement” and so he “created” something to ultimately enable him cash into that. It is his motive, which doesn’t see the person behind the skin, but the “movement”- it is also the way he has chosen to represent his 3d model which is well, something he has claimed “represents a lot of models today”… a lot of black models do not look like that, we are not a one size fit all race you know.. heck a lot of black people do not look like that..
It is basically the ignorance behind it all. Personally, I am not mad, Qwite people will always do things to expose their ignorance one way or the other, and even looking at it from the perspective of it being art, it doesn’t offend me either.. however why could he have also used a black model, worked with a black model in its creation as opposed to simply be inspired by one? That dilutes it all and reduces his creation to his own perception of what a black person is; almost like when they tried to say Nefatti was white. loool.
The only reason I am not angry is because I cannot be forming internet warrior over every issue, but his action is suspect.
‘White ignorance’ why does black america expect white media to have PhDs on what is acceptable to them? Why should they know? I don’t bother myself with what is or isn’t acceptable to white people but the perpetually offended are always looking for and expecting oyinbo acknowledgement, validation & representation as if they don’t know themselves until white media nails it to their satisfaction.
There have been similar 3d models of the ‘perfect white/ chinese’ model etc. He wasn’t looking to replace any model or even hire one. He said Shadu isn’t a model, a real model wouldn’t have worked for what he was trying to do. i.e. show that 3d tech can now create figurines at the other end of the spectrum.
He got his inspiration from the ‘movement with dark skin models’, there is a ‘movement’ and it’s a good thing that there is, a lot of good has come about from movements. However it shouldn’t be a ‘fad.’, Humans aren’t fads.