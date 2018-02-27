BellaNaija

EFCC arraigns Former Plateau Governor’s Son Miracle Dariye

27.02.2018

EFCC arraigns former Plateau Governor's son Miracle Dariye

Nanye Miracle Dariye, son of former Plateau State governor Joshua Dariye has been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Sahara Reporters reports.

Dariye has been charged to court on 6 counts of money laundering.

Dariye had reportedly failed to report a cash transaction of ₦1.5 billion received from Apartment le Paradis, a hotel where he is listed as Director.

The amount is said to be above the limit of ₦10 million, while the hotel was not registered as Designated Non-Financial Institution (DNFI).

The charge read:

That you, Nanle Miracle Dariye, while being a Director of Apartment le Paradis Limited and Apartment le Paradis Limited on 28th day of March 2013 in Abuja within the Jurisdiction of this Honorable Court did commit an offence to wit: Failure to report within 7 (seven) days, a cash transaction in the sum of N551,555,428.50 (Five Hundred and Fifty One Million, Five Hundred and Fifty Five Thousand Four Hundred and Twenty Eight Naira, Fifty Kobo) paid to Apartment le Paradis Limited BY BGL Securities Ltd vide your First Bank Plc Account No 2014165731 on 28th day of March 2013 which is above the threshold of N10,000,000 (Ten million Naira) and you hereby committed an offence contrary to Section 10(1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 10 (3) of the same Act.

Dariye pled not guilty to the charge.

  • jankara February 28, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    why do government officials see their positions as an opportunity to become super rich overnight ..you won’t take 100m you help yourselves to billions why ???? then tomorrow the thieving kids will begin to do pepper dem gang for hapless Nigerians …..they won’t “enjoy” their money in silence …..the jerry rawlings option may be better for nigeria

    Love this! 1 Reply
