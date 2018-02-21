Saeon Moruda returns with Brand New Single and Video “Rebirth” | Watch on BN

Nigerian songwriter/rapper/singer Saeon Moruda has released the highly anticipated single Rebirth – a brand new song from her upcoming mixtape – Birth of the #BoyChick set to be released this year.
Rebirth – which was produced by DWill follows her brief absence from the industry following personal challenges and tells a story of resilience and the believe in a higher purpose.
In addition, fans will be treated to a brand-new music video with the single title Rebirth a film by Kelechi Okoro, featuring Saeon Moruda, Darnell Twinn and Candice Joy. It was produced by Saeon Moruda, Kelechi Okoro and edited by Fiyin Bakare and Panache.
Get “Rebirth” on: iTunes | Apple Music | Boomplay | Spotify | Tidal | Deezer
Watch the video below: