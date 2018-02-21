BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Saeon Moruda returns with Brand New Single and Video “Rebirth” | Watch on BN

21.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Saeon Moruda returns with Brand New Single and Video "Rebirth" | Watch on BN

Nigerian songwriter/rapper/singer Saeon Moruda has released the highly anticipated single Rebirth – a brand new song from her upcoming mixtape – Birth of the #BoyChick set to be released this year.

Rebirth – which was produced by DWill follows her brief absence from the industry following personal challenges and tells a story of resilience and the believe in a higher purpose.

In addition, fans will be treated to a brand-new music video with the single title Rebirth a film by Kelechi Okoro, featuring Saeon Moruda, Darnell Twinn and Candice Joy. It was produced by Saeon Moruda, Kelechi Okoro and edited by Fiyin Bakare and Panache.

Get “Rebirth” on: iTunes | Apple Music | Boomplay | Spotify | Tidal | Deezer

Watch the video below:

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija