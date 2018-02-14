Single on Valentine’s? You’re not Alone 😫

Another Valentine’s Day is here.

Surely, if you’re single, you’re either indifferent or pissed off about the entire thing.

I mean, let’s be serious. What’s with all the red? Hian! And the flowers that just end up as litter. (What are they meant to symbolise, even? That your love is as fragile and needs constant watering? Ugh!)

And don’t forget, it’s not even a real holiday. You still have to go to work!

Also, chocolates are bad! They give you diabetes!

(No hating.)

Anyway. To celebrate Valentine’s as a single person, we’re bringing to you (comforting) tweets from other single people, because what better way to celebrate than together?