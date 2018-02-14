Single on Valentine’s? You’re not Alone 😫

Another Valentine’s Day is here.
Surely, if you’re single, you’re either indifferent or pissed off about the entire thing.
I mean, let’s be serious. What’s with all the red? Hian! And the flowers that just end up as litter. (What are they meant to symbolise, even? That your love is as fragile and needs constant watering? Ugh!)
And don’t forget, it’s not even a real holiday. You still have to go to work!
Also, chocolates are bad! They give you diabetes!
(No hating.)
Anyway. To celebrate Valentine’s as a single person, we’re bringing to you (comforting) tweets from other single people, because what better way to celebrate than together?
Why are people making a big deal out of this ni? lol
if you are in a relationship or not, celebrate it if you want to. It is day of love, should not be restricted to relationship kind of love only. skrrrrrrr
Lmao! I am only angry today because I don’t have money to take myself out!
For right now, I have the love of my family, friends, and Jesus Christ, and thats all I need!!!