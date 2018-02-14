BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Single on Valentine’s? You’re not Alone 😫

14.02.2018 at By 3 Comments

Another Valentine’s Day is here.

Surely, if you’re single, you’re either indifferent or pissed off about the entire thing.

I mean, let’s be serious. What’s with all the red? Hian! And the flowers that just end up as litter. (What are they meant to symbolise, even? That your love is as fragile and needs constant watering? Ugh!)

And don’t forget, it’s not even a real holiday. You still have to go to work!

Also, chocolates are bad! They give you diabetes!

(No hating.)

Anyway. To celebrate Valentine’s as a single person, we’re bringing to you (comforting) tweets from other single people, because what better way to celebrate than together?

3 Comments on Single on Valentine’s? You’re not Alone 😫
  • SoniaPaloma February 14, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Why are people making a big deal out of this ni? lol
    if you are in a relationship or not, celebrate it if you want to. It is day of love, should not be restricted to relationship kind of love only. skrrrrrrr

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Savage Tobi February 14, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Lmao! I am only angry today because I don’t have money to take myself out!

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • onetallgirl February 14, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    For right now, I have the love of my family, friends, and Jesus Christ, and thats all I need!!!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija