Congrats! Vice President’s Daughter Damilola Osinbajo set to Marry Oluseun Bakare

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, has confirmed the news of his eldest daughter Damilola Osinbajo getting married to her heartthrob, Oluseun Bakare.
Osinbajo confirmed the news on his social media accounts saying “With joy and praise to the Lord, Dolly and I announce the betrothal of our daughter Oludamilola Osinbajo to Oluseun Bakare.”
Damilola’s sister, Kiki Osinbajo, also shared the exciting news on her page “My sister is getting married 👰🍾💃🏿💃🏿. My new brother OluSeun Bakare in the house♥️♥️”.
Photo Credit: Instagram.com/profosinbajo
BN I love how you guys wrote his real names unlike those lazy journalists. He’s also a Christian by the way and yes he’s Bola Shagaya’s son. He just shares a different last name.
Now I see the semblance to Bola Shagayza. Those eyes! Congratulation to the cute couple. Three Strand Chord always.
He was disowned because he became a muslim. Thats why he does bear Shagaya
WHy are people saying she’s getting married to Shagaya’s son. She’s so beautiful by the way.
This our country ehn after they spread rumors that she was marrying a muslim and some jobless non-entities were already accusing her father and the Redeemed Church for double standards wow. Congratulations my dear, may the Lord bless your marriage.
Ok. I won’t name names but I wish mrs ologede mansion will show some humility and issue a retract and apology. Her thirst to post falsehoods these days is rather irritating. First she revealed an exclusive that Tiwa was pregnant. Then she did the e-money hoax and now the kiki is marrying a moslem lie. But she goes on like bleh…nothing. She has ruined homes with her lies and that’s why those who know her tea have no regards for her.
Thank God! I was shocked when I read the fake news that she was marrying a Shagaya! Pastor’s daughter marrying a core Muslim whose parents have a shady source of income. Impossicant!
He was once a Muslim though, he converted.. Long family drama ensued but all is good now. He’s Bola Shagaya’s son.
He is Bola Shagaya’s son. His father is Shina Bakare, who is a Christian. I think he grew up partly with his father who is Christian.
Because seun bakare is shagaya son
Congrats to Damilola..
hmmmmm…… make I just dey look….
Pretty girl,I love her dress.Simply gorgeous.i wish them a happy marital life
Y’all he’s actually Shagaya’s son but with a different surname. But why does that matter? He’s not a Muslim like his mum. They look so goooood together. She’s too beautiful. HML. God bless your union.
the girl is soooo beautiful…the beautiful ones don’t contest for all these naija pageants.
Its good to have the right information oooo . freeze is busy tearing the gram apart claiming shes getting married to a Muslim. It is well
Freeze is tearing the gram apart… Lmao!
That’s cos freeze the beige arse gigolo has his head buried far up linda’s Butt to think for himself. At least validate ish before going on a mad man’s rant. The more reason why I think Benedicta ‘s tell all interview about the Total dude should be taken with a grain of salt.
Beauty in simplicity
I love the simplicity of her dress, the hair and the subtle make-up.
Seems the guy is in this BN archive: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/02/Sherif-Shagaya-Maryam-Tukur-Wedding-Mothers-Night-BELLA-NAIJA-Feb-2011-010.jpg
What a world we live in! I know the groom is not a Muslim but what’s really wrong in a Christian getting married to a Muslim. Why are we like this? If two people love each other, why can’t they be together ? May God help us all.
Sis there is something wrong. No offense but you can’t be unequally yoked. Let’s call a spade a spade Christianity is not the same thing as Islam. No compromising 2018.
Congrats to the couple!
Osinbajo, Bola Shagaya and their spouses all do jazz. All the Muslim and Christian thing is just cover. They do ifa behind closed doors so you can all rest.
After Buhari daughter Osinbajo daughter I hope this is not a competition, women are in charge, congrat O Dami