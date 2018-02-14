BellaNaija

Congrats! Vice President’s Daughter Damilola Osinbajo set to Marry Oluseun Bakare

14.02.2018 at By 25 Comments

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, has confirmed the news of his eldest daughter Damilola Osinbajo getting married to her heartthrob, Oluseun Bakare.

Osinbajo confirmed the news on his social media accounts saying “With joy and praise to the Lord, Dolly and I announce the betrothal of our daughter Oludamilola Osinbajo to Oluseun Bakare.”

Damilola’s sister, Kiki Osinbajo, also shared the exciting news on her page “My sister is getting married 👰🍾💃🏿💃🏿. My new brother OluSeun Bakare in the house♥️♥️”.

25 Comments on Congrats! Vice President’s Daughter Damilola Osinbajo set to Marry Oluseun Bakare
  • Akuna Matata February 14, 2018 at 10:23 am

    BN I love how you guys wrote his real names unlike those lazy journalists. He’s also a Christian by the way and yes he’s Bola Shagaya’s son. He just shares a different last name.

    Love this! 65 Reply
    • Red February 14, 2018 at 6:42 pm

      Now I see the semblance to Bola Shagayza. Those eyes! Congratulation to the cute couple. Three Strand Chord always.

      Love this! 25
    • Sandra February 18, 2018 at 9:09 pm

      He was disowned because he became a muslim. Thats why he does bear Shagaya

      Love this! 19
  • Tutu February 14, 2018 at 10:30 am

    WHy are people saying she’s getting married to Shagaya’s son. She’s so beautiful by the way.

    Love this! 53 Reply
  • GirlWithNoName February 14, 2018 at 10:31 am

    This our country ehn after they spread rumors that she was marrying a muslim and some jobless non-entities were already accusing her father and the Redeemed Church for double standards wow. Congratulations my dear, may the Lord bless your marriage.

    Love this! 51 Reply
    • Lilo February 14, 2018 at 2:05 pm

      Ok. I won’t name names but I wish mrs ologede mansion will show some humility and issue a retract and apology. Her thirst to post falsehoods these days is rather irritating. First she revealed an exclusive that Tiwa was pregnant. Then she did the e-money hoax and now the kiki is marrying a moslem lie. But she goes on like bleh…nothing. She has ruined homes with her lies and that’s why those who know her tea have no regards for her.

      Love this! 119
  • ruby February 14, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Thank God! I was shocked when I read the fake news that she was marrying a Shagaya! Pastor’s daughter marrying a core Muslim whose parents have a shady source of income. Impossicant!

    Love this! 32 Reply
    • Akuna Matata February 14, 2018 at 10:48 am

      He was once a Muslim though, he converted.. Long family drama ensued but all is good now. He’s Bola Shagaya’s son.

      Love this! 61
    • Bey February 14, 2018 at 11:17 am

      He is Bola Shagaya’s son. His father is Shina Bakare, who is a Christian. I think he grew up partly with his father who is Christian.

      Love this! 60
  • niola February 14, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Because seun bakare is shagaya son

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • GYOnlineNG.COM February 14, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Congrats to Damilola..

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • mz_titilitious February 14, 2018 at 10:48 am

    hmmmmm…… make I just dey look….

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Gorgeous February 14, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Pretty girl,I love her dress.Simply gorgeous.i wish them a happy marital life

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • Baby gurl February 14, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Y’all he’s actually Shagaya’s son but with a different surname. But why does that matter? He’s not a Muslim like his mum. They look so goooood together. She’s too beautiful. HML. God bless your union.

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • chi February 14, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    the girl is soooo beautiful…the beautiful ones don’t contest for all these naija pageants.

    Love this! 64 Reply
  • jumbo February 14, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Its good to have the right information oooo . freeze is busy tearing the gram apart claiming shes getting married to a Muslim. It is well

    Love this! 50 Reply
    • Mrs chidukane February 14, 2018 at 12:57 pm

      Freeze is tearing the gram apart… Lmao!

      Love this! 40
    • Lilo February 14, 2018 at 2:13 pm

      That’s cos freeze the beige arse gigolo has his head buried far up linda’s Butt to think for himself. At least validate ish before going on a mad man’s rant. The more reason why I think Benedicta ‘s tell all interview about the Total dude should be taken with a grain of salt.

      Love this! 48
  • Mysteeq February 14, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    Beauty in simplicity

    Love this! 41 Reply
    • Bey February 14, 2018 at 1:55 pm

      I love the simplicity of her dress, the hair and the subtle make-up.

      Love this! 42
  • Sarah February 14, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Seems the guy is in this BN archive: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/02/Sherif-Shagaya-Maryam-Tukur-Wedding-Mothers-Night-BELLA-NAIJA-Feb-2011-010.jpg

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Lola February 14, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    What a world we live in! I know the groom is not a Muslim but what’s really wrong in a Christian getting married to a Muslim. Why are we like this? If two people love each other, why can’t they be together ? May God help us all.

    Love this! 48 Reply
    • Lol February 15, 2018 at 5:39 am

      Sis there is something wrong. No offense but you can’t be unequally yoked. Let’s call a spade a spade Christianity is not the same thing as Islam. No compromising 2018.
      Congrats to the couple!

      Love this! 40
  • CrazyWorld February 15, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Osinbajo, Bola Shagaya and their spouses all do jazz. All the Muslim and Christian thing is just cover. They do ifa behind closed doors so you can all rest.

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Kess February 28, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    After Buhari daughter Osinbajo daughter I hope this is not a competition, women are in charge, congrat O Dami

    Love this! 5 Reply
