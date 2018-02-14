Congrats! Vice President’s Daughter Damilola Osinbajo set to Marry Oluseun Bakare

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, has confirmed the news of his eldest daughter Damilola Osinbajo getting married to her heartthrob, Oluseun Bakare.

Osinbajo confirmed the news on his social media accounts saying “With joy and praise to the Lord, Dolly and I announce the betrothal of our daughter Oludamilola Osinbajo to Oluseun Bakare.”

Damilola’s sister, Kiki Osinbajo, also shared the exciting news on her page “My sister is getting married 👰🍾💃🏿💃🏿. My new brother OluSeun Bakare in the house♥️♥️”.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/profosinbajo