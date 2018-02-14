BellaNaija

Sophie & Wale Alakija welcome Baby No. 2 ❤️

14.02.2018

Actress Sophie and her husband Wale Alakija have welcomed their second child together.

Sophie and Wale’s second child, born February 2018

The excited mum shared the news on her social media page today and she also shared some lovely maternity photos, shot by Aham Ibeleme.

Sophie and Wale are already parents to Aydin Oluwajoba, born in 2016.

Congrats to them!

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/sophiealakija

4 Comments on Sophie & Wale Alakija welcome Baby No. 2 ❤️
  • Olapeju February 14, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    What a beautiful human being…Congrats

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Red February 14, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    You can always tell it’s Aham Ibeleme’s work through the dark green background. Love it!

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Abk February 14, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    God bless her family. She’s so very beautiful!

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • wifematerial February 14, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    congrats

    Love this! 6 Reply
