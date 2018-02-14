Sophie & Wale Alakija welcome Baby No. 2 ❤️

Actress Sophie and her husband Wale Alakija have welcomed their second child together.
The excited mum shared the news on her social media page today and she also shared some lovely maternity photos, shot by Aham Ibeleme.
Sophie and Wale are already parents to Aydin Oluwajoba, born in 2016.
Congrats to them!
Photo Credit: Instagram.com/sophiealakija
What a beautiful human being…Congrats
You can always tell it’s Aham Ibeleme’s work through the dark green background. Love it!
God bless her family. She’s so very beautiful!
congrats