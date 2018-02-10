Trending: 20 Tweets about the 36Million-Naira-Stealing Snake

A couple of hours ago, there were reports from several news outlets that a snake had stolen N36Million from the JAMB Office in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

A team of auditors were dispatched to different state offices of JAMB to take inventory of the sold and unsold scratch cards and recover whatever money that might have either been generated or mismanaged during the period of the sale of scratch cards. On their visit to Makurdi office of JAMB, a sales clerk, Philomina Chieshe, told JAMB registrar and his team that she could not account for N36 million she made in previous years before the abolition of scratch cards. In the course of interrogation, Philomena confessed that it was her housemaid that connived with another JAMB staff, Joan Asen, to “spiritually” steal the money from the vault in the accounts office. Philomina in her confessional statement said that Joan Asen and her accomplices confessed that they have been stealing the money “spiritually” through a mysterious snake that always sneak into the office to swallow the money from the vault.

This piece of news has been trending on Twitter for a few hours and a Twitter account has been created for the “snake”.

1. What is N36million cash doing in Jamb office

2. When did money become part of the menu in a snake’s diet

3. What and why is a snake here in the first place?

4. Why is this news page verified?

5. Why is Nigeria useless like this?

6. Who did we offend?

😐 https://t.co/vo2y2acEDg — 👑Crown Prince Lustwig (@Lord_of_Saarl) February 10, 2018

I hereby employ the state and federal government to search for this snake, by the powers above and beyond. If Jonah can survive few days in a fish, our N36m must still be intact. 🎤 https://t.co/6acmLXHFuB — Elsie Godwin (@ELSiEiSY) February 10, 2018

Snake swallowed 36million in jamb office in Nigeria.

Rat chased the president out of office in NIGERIA.

People were murdered because of Cows in Nigeria. — 🔴BOLANLE🇳🇬✍ (@bolanle_cole) February 10, 2018

Under PMB, Babachir SWALLOWED N12b belonging to IDPs. Under PMB, Cabals SWALLOWED $25b contracts belonging to NNPC. Under PMB, Cabals SWALLOWED $44m belonging to NIA. Under PMB, Snake SWALLOWED N36m belonging to JAMB. Can someone give these people incl. the snake Laxative!!! — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) February 10, 2018

Somewhere in the West African country of Nigeria, a snake swallowed a hundred thousand dollars ($100,000) = N36m. Tomorrow is sunday, and the country’s citizens will go ahead their normal affairs as if their nation is normal. pic.twitter.com/VGljwszPF4 — EEU. 🇳🇬 (@royaltyuso) February 10, 2018

A snake. A snake swallowed cash that’s probably almost 100 times the weight of the largest snake in Nigeria. These people actually don’t rate our intelligence quotient levels as a country. — Tomiwa🎙Immanuel (@Tomiwa_Immanuel) February 10, 2018

Snake Swallowed N36Million. They don’t even regard us as humans anymore. Just say anything that comes to mind; doesn’t even have to make sense! They’ll rant about it for a couple of days and move on 🙆🏾‍♂️ — An Olodo (@UnilagOlodo) February 10, 2018

The day we collectively agreed to silly explanations like “Rats chased the President out of Aso Rock”, I knew there would never be an end to stupid excuses for incompetence and corruption. Now someone says a snake has swallowed 36million naira.

Why exactly are you shocked? — YourFavOnlineDoctor (@DrOlufunmilayo) February 10, 2018

