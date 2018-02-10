BellaNaija

#Trending: 20 Tweets about the 36Million-Naira-Stealing Snake

10.02.2018

A couple of hours ago, there were reports from several news outlets that a snake had stolen N36Million from the JAMB Office in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

According to reports:

A team of auditors were dispatched to different state offices of JAMB to take inventory of the sold and unsold scratch cards and recover whatever money that might have either been generated or mismanaged during the period of the sale of scratch cards.

On their visit to Makurdi office of JAMB, a sales clerk, Philomina Chieshe, told JAMB registrar and his team that she could not account for N36 million she made in previous years before the abolition of scratch cards.

In the course of interrogation, Philomena confessed that it was her housemaid that connived with another JAMB staff, Joan Asen, to “spiritually” steal the money from the vault in the accounts office.

Philomina in her confessional statement said that Joan Asen and her accomplices confessed that they have been stealing the money “spiritually” through a mysterious snake that always sneak into the office to swallow the money from the vault.

This piece of news has been trending on Twitter for a few hours and a Twitter account has been created for the “snake”.

Meet the snake:

See tweets about the incident below.

11 Comments on #Trending: 20 Tweets about the 36Million-Naira-Stealing Snake
  • Ottawa queen February 11, 2018 at 2:33 am

    😂😂😂 If only this snake had met Eve in the garden of Eden.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Rukky February 11, 2018 at 7:36 am

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I laf teeee. Its not funny but just sad. Hehehe. Africa africa hmmmm. Soooo sad. Can’t this woman in charge of the scratch card sale be put behind bars until she generates the sum of money? What nonsense, 36million whilst people are suffering and in need of basics such as water, good health facilities and the luxury of enjoying a balanced meal even if its onces a day.

    So sooooo sad!!!

    Love this! 16 Reply
    • I February 11, 2018 at 10:18 am

      It would have still ended in another snake..

      Love this! 13
  • berryp February 11, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Am I the only one who feels animals are taking over Nigeria? Rats took over Aso Rock. Mysterious snake swallowed N36 million in jamb Office. Let’s prevent this before houseflies will swallow CBN.😂😂 I love my country…Nigeria

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • GANNY OGUNSHAKIN February 11, 2018 at 9:05 am

    The kind of reasons these janko, Rico Thievy thiefy Nigerians gave for what happened to money left under their care is out of this world. Snake ate =N=36 million Naira? , EFCC lock up all this mother fuckers involved inside a jail full of snakes to allow them to recollect exactly what and where the stollen money is and what happened ti . At the rate some Nigeria were .defruding th Country, If proper care is not taken. Corruption will kill Nigeria. A word is enough for the wise. I’m just saying.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Mondela February 11, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Instead of us to be angry about this ridiculous story, we are cracking jokes about it.

    Love this! 35 Reply
    • CrazyWorld February 11, 2018 at 12:15 pm

      Shey we should kill ourselves? Les crack jokes abeg

      Love this! 54
  • Patty boo February 11, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Where is freeze now? Mtchwwww

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Sigh February 11, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Our country has gone mad again 🤦🏾‍♀️

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • francis February 11, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    So snake is now money eater?? Nigeria keep up the good work.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • pavek February 14, 2018 at 2:15 am

    These guys are high on snake weed, Snake swallowing 36,000 paper notes. May God deliver us

    Love this! 8 Reply
MENU BellaNaija