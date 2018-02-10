LASEMA Response Unit, Cleaner Lagos & Caverton Spotted at Lagos City Marathon to Provide First Aid

LASEMA Response Unit Paramedics were on standby at the #LagosCityMaraton to ensure the safety of the athletes. They provided supplements for strength like glucose & deep heat for dislocation or intense pain.
Also the Community Sanitation Workers(Csw) from the Cleaner Lagos Initiative were also on ground to ensure the streets remained clean as the marathon went on. Surveillance drones & Helicopters from Caverton were also spotted to ensure the safety of athletes. Lagos continues to show over time that its residents come first. Great move.
Well done Lagos for your professtionalism, i am very proud of this and proud of my country Nigeria, once again well done and also well done Lagos people. God bless Nigeria in Jesus Name Amen. This shows if the right people are in the right position in Nigeria the country will move forward and within a year can be among the best ermarging country. God bless nigeria. Also Nigerians don´t sell your life for this political people for nothing and not for anything in the world elect the right person please.