Ready to #ShootYourShot this Valentine? AXA Mansard is Ready to Reward you with a Romantic Dinner for Two

AXA Mansard– a member of the AXA Group, the global leader in insurance and asset management, is set to put a smile on the faces of couples this Valentine’s Day by introducing its #ShootYourShot Valentine campaign on its various social media platforms. The social media campaign is designed to connect with social media users by encouraging them to boldly explore their creative side in a show of love.

From February 8th to February 12th, 2018, social media users can participate in the campaign by simply posting a one-minute video of themselves ‘shooting their shot’ (a trend on social media which means making a romantic move towards a loved one) in creative and interesting ways on various social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. The winning participant will be treated to a dinner-for-two with their loved one on Valentine Day.

Commenting on the campaign, AXA Mansard’s Head of Brand & Communications, Emeka Muonaka said, “At AXA Mansard, we believe that when people show how much they care for others, they demonstrate the deepest and most important part of being human. We care about our customers and we want everyone to understand what it means to care. This is simply who we are – a caring family, and each member is sending a message of love”.

Members of the public are expected to join and follow the trend by posting their message on hashtags #AXAMansard #ValentinesPromo #ShootYourShot.

For more information follow our social media platforms:

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

Or call: 0700-AXAMANSARD

